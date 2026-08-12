Racing to Your Gate? American Airlines' AI May Give Away Your Seat First

Because the system can immediately release seats to other customers, including standbys, and airport staff often can’t reverse the automation at the gate, critics are comparing American’s aggressive AI rollout to other high-profile tech misfires like Taco Bell’s glitchy drive-thru voice AI.

Travelers like Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen and media consultant Beverly Hallberg say they sprinted to make tight connections only to find AI had already bumped them, forcing calls to American’s ticket agents to undo the changes.

American Airlines is using AI systems AURA and Connect Assist to automatically predict missed connections and rebook passengers onto later flights, sometimes stripping them from their original seats without asking first.

American Airlines has given artificial intelligence the power to decide whether passengers will make their connecting flights—and some travelers are finding out the computer made the wrong call after their seats are already gone. According to Simple Flying, the airline's automated rebooking technology can remove passengers from flights and place them on later ones without their approval, even when they ultimately reach the gate on time. Now, reports of travelers racing to connections only to discover that AI has already bumped them are putting the system under fresh scrutiny.

At the center of the controversy is AURA, short for Automated ReAccommodation, American’s automated rebooking system. If the technology determines that a traveler probably won't reach a connecting flight, it can automatically rebook that passenger and release the original seat. That may work when someone actually misses a connection. The problem comes when AI predicts a missed flight that never happens—and the passenger beats the algorithm to the gate. Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen said that happened to him while his connecting aircraft was still waiting in Chicago. "I'm landing, and my connecting flight is still in Chicago with an hour to spare and now I'm not on it!" he wrote on X. "Since when do you change my itinerary without asking?"

Media consultant Beverly Hallberg reportedly encountered a nearly identical situation and had to call American's ticket office to get the problem fixed. American Airlines has spent years steadily giving AI a bigger role in its operations. AURA began rolling out in 2023, while American began testing its separate Connect Assist technology in 2025. By the end of that year, Connect Assist had expanded across six major hubs, including Chicago O'Hare, Miami, Philadelphia and Phoenix. Connect Assist calculates whether a short flight hold could help connecting passengers without disrupting the broader schedule. American has also introduced generative-AI tools that allow customers to search for trips using conversational prompts. But automatically predicting a missed connection carries consequences beyond convenience. Once the system removes a traveler, the newly available seat can go to another passenger, including someone flying standby. Airport employees may also have limited ability to undo certain automated changes, meaning a traveler standing at the gate can still be forced to contact another American Airlines representative to recover a trip the computer already rewrote.