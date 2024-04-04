Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ex-Fiancé Get Matching Tattoos Following Separation with Husband

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is newly single—and just got tattooed with her ex.
Last week, reports emerged that the 32-year-old separated from her husband of nearly two years, Ryan Scott Anderson. Days later, Blanchard was seen with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker at a tattoo shop in Los Angeles.
Urker’s mother, Raina Williams told People that the two went to lunch and then got inked together, though she didn’t share what Blanchard and Urker got tatted.
According to TMZ, the pair got matching husky dog designs on opposite arms so that they would face each other. Williams made it clear that they “are not back together.”
“They’re very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that’s it,” Williams said. “I think she’s made her mistakes and she’s trying to learn from them like anyone else. And I care a lot for Gypsy and I want to see good things happen for her.”
Urker first reached out to Blanchard in 2018 after watching the Mommy Dead and Dearest doc about her childhood. They quickly got engaged, but Urker ended their relationship after watching Hulu’s 2020 series The Act, per Page Six.
“My son has never had any kind of ill intentions towards Gypsy,” Williams added. “It devastated him when they broke up the first time. But he truly thought that was what was best for Gypsy.”
Blanchard later married Anderson in 2022 after he wrote her a letter while she was imprisoned. She was subsequently released at the end of 2023 after serving seven years for playing a role in her mother’s murder.
Last Friday, she made headlines once again when she reportedly parted ways with Anderson. People obtained the information from a private Facebook post.
"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou," she wrote. “I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find…who I am."