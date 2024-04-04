Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ex-Fiancé Get Matching Tattoos Following Separation with Husband

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is newly single—and just got tattooed with her ex.

Last week, reports emerged that the 32-year-old separated from her husband of nearly two years, Ryan Scott Anderson. Days later, Blanchard was seen with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker at a tattoo shop in Los Angeles.

Urker’s mother, Raina Williams told People that the two went to lunch and then got inked together, though she didn’t share what Blanchard and Urker got tatted.

According to TMZ, the pair got matching husky dog designs on opposite arms so that they would face each other. Williams made it clear that they “are not back together.”

“They’re very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that’s it,” Williams said. “I think she’s made her mistakes and she’s trying to learn from them like anyone else. And I care a lot for Gypsy and I want to see good things happen for her.”