Gypsy Rose Blanchard has reportedly parted ways with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson.
According to People, Blanchard shared the news in a private Facebook message, writing that she’s “unfortunately” separating from Anderson and is now living at her parents’ home.
"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou," she reportedly wrote on Facebook. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find…who I am."
The couple have been married for almost two years. They initially got together while Blanchard was in prison, and later said their I do’s in a jailhouse ceremony in July 2022.
Gypsy got out of prison in December after serving seven years for playing a role in the murder of her mother. Following her release, she defended negative comments about Anderson.
"Ryan, don’t listen to the haters," the 32-year-old wrote on Instagram in January. "I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because they don’t matter. I love you.”