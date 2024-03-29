Gypsy Rose Blanchard has reportedly parted ways with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson.

According to People, Blanchard shared the news in a private Facebook message, writing that she’s “unfortunately” separating from Anderson and is now living at her parents’ home.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou," she reportedly wrote on Facebook. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find…who I am."