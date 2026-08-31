Life

Former Congressman George Santos Hit With Kalshi's First-Ever Lifetime Ban

Santos previously faced public scrutiny for lying about his education and employment history and later pleaded guilty to identity theft and wire fraud.

George Santos attends the world premiere of James O'Keefe's debut film "Line In The Sand" at Regal Edwards Big Newport & RPX on October 08, 2024 in Newport Beach, California.
Phillip Faraone via Getty Images

Former Republican congressman and convicted fraudster George Santos has received the honor of being the first person to ever get a lifetime ban from the prediction market platform Kalshi.

The prediction market, which has gained popularity in recent years for its sports betting and other future outcomes, announced on Monday (Aug. 31), that Santos has been banned for life in a notice of disciplinary action. According to Kalshi, the former congressman engaged in trading activity related to whether he would attend Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in February 2026.

“As a person capable of influencing the outcome of the underlying event, Santos was prohibited from trading in this market,” reads the notice. “Santos placed a series of large trades in a market where the underlying contracts depended upon his own attendance at the event. He then began making a series of public statements regarding his attendance at the event in an attempt to influence the price of Yes and No contracts, respectively. Some of these included false or misleading statements.”

According to the prediction market, he profited over $17,000 from his trading activity, which he allegedly manipulated through false statements he publicly made. In addition to the lifetime ban, he has been issued a fine of $71,356.

The trades were flagged to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) after the markets closed, and in July he settled with the CFTC for $35,000. Kalshi issued four other notices on Monday, but Santos was the only one hit with a lifetime ban because he didn’t settle with the company.

“He wouldn’t talk to us, and actively dodged us,” a Kalshi spokesperson told Wired.

In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, Santos responded to the lifetime ban.

“Hey @Kalshi thanks for the lifetime ban from your gambling platform,” he wrote. “Let’s see how much longer you guys are around for.”

Following an ethics investigation in 2023, Santos was expelled from Congress. He was later sentenced to 87 months in federal prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, but was released last year when his sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump. He has repeatedly faced public scrutiny for lying, including about his education, employment history, and his heritage.

Related Stories

George Santos.
Pop Culture

George Santos Returns to Cameo After 7-Year Fraud Sentence Commuted

Prosecutors claim that before his imprisonment he made $400,000 on the personalized message platform.

Trey Alston317 days ago
Donald Trump in a suit with a flag pin, and a person wearing a red "$MAGA" cap and suit, smiling.
Life

President Trump Commutes George Santos’ Prison Sentence, Cites Political Loyalty

Trump praised Santos for "voting Republican."

Mark Elibert318 days ago
Pop Culture

George Santos Sues Jimmy Kimmel for Allegedly Tricking Him Into Making Cameo Videos

Santos is seeking at least $750,000 in damages.

Mark Elibert925 days ago

Trending

1
MusicKeith 'Flacka' Jones Takes the Stand as Second Witness Against Lil Durk
2
MusicDJ Vlad Hits Back at N.O.R.E. After Being Called a 'Rat'
3
MusicThe Best Rap Albums of 2026 So Far
4
MusicJermaine Dupri Says Bad Bunny's Crossover Power Is All in How the Records Sound
5
MusicLauryn Hill Says She Was Not ‘Done Dirty’ by Former Partner Rohan Marley: ‘My Upset Had Layers'
6
MusicLionel Richie Reportedly Hospitalized in ICU After Performance

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App