Life

Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Foundation Commits $200,000 to Indiana Flooding Relief

Beyoncé is directing funds to assist relief efforts in Indiana, where flooding has left over 1,000 people displaced.

Beyoncé appears at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD foundation is donating $200,000 to support relief efforts for those impacted by the recent floods in Indiana.

As announced by the foundation on its official website, the Beyoncé-founded organization is donating $200,000 to City Life Center and Angel by Nature, two foundations that are on the ground in Indiana to assist with relief efforts. The recent floods in Indiana have left over 1,000 people without a home, and the donation will help to assist recovery and relief efforts in the worst-affected areas, including the city of Gary.

The organizations are helping to provide food, household supplies, and other essentials to anyone impacted by the flooding.

On August 11, the state of Indiana was hit with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, causing widespread flooding. At least seven confirmed deaths have been reported, per CBS News, and Governor Mike Braun has declared a statewide disaster. Over one million people were left without power at the start of the flooding.

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