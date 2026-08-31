Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Foundation Commits $200,000 to Indiana Flooding Relief

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD foundation is donating $200,000 to support relief efforts for those impacted by the recent floods in Indiana.

As announced by the foundation on its official website, the Beyoncé-founded organization is donating $200,000 to City Life Center and Angel by Nature, two foundations that are on the ground in Indiana to assist with relief efforts. The recent floods in Indiana have left over 1,000 people without a home, and the donation will help to assist recovery and relief efforts in the worst-affected areas, including the city of Gary.

The organizations are helping to provide food, household supplies, and other essentials to anyone impacted by the flooding.