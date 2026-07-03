Bad Bunny Thanked by Venezuelan President for Earthquake Aid Donations

Bad Bunny has been publicly thanked by Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, in the wake of the country's deadly twin earthquakes. At a press conference this week, Rodriguez took some time out during a speech to bring up the musicians around the world who have shown up to support Venezuela in its time of need. "I would like to thank the international artists, including Bad Bunny, who also sent humanitarian aid," she said.

Bad Bunny's aid to the country arrived on Friday (July 3), according to El Nuevo Dia. The music superstar sent 42,000 pounds of essential supplies to assist with the care of Venezuelan citizens. At a concert in London just days before, Bad Bunny made it clear that he wanted to support Venezuela by pausing his performance to address the country’s citizens. "No matter where I am in the world, there’s always one flag I see very often, and that’s Venezuela’s," Benito said. "Today more than ever, to our brothers and sisters in Venezuela, all of us Latinos around the world stand in solidarity with you. We send you a big hug and lots of strength." "You are a very brave and strong nation, and I know you will be able to overcome this," he added to his Venezuelan supporters. On June 24, 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes struck Venezuela and killed more than two thousand people, with nearly 40,000 others reported missing.