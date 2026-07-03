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Bad Bunny Thanked by Venezuelan President for Earthquake Aid Donations

The music superstar donated 42,000 pounds of essential supplies after earthquakes in the country killed more than two thousand people.

Bad Bunny.
James Klug/Getty Images

Bad Bunny has been publicly thanked by Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, in the wake of the country's deadly twin earthquakes.

At a press conference this week, Rodriguez took some time out during a speech to bring up the musicians around the world who have shown up to support Venezuela in its time of need.

"I would like to thank the international artists, including Bad Bunny, who also sent humanitarian aid," she said.

Bad Bunny's aid to the country arrived on Friday (July 3), according to El Nuevo Dia. The music superstar sent 42,000 pounds of essential supplies to assist with the care of Venezuelan citizens.

At a concert in London just days before, Bad Bunny made it clear that he wanted to support Venezuela by pausing his performance to address the country’s citizens.

"No matter where I am in the world, there’s always one flag I see very often, and that’s Venezuela’s," Benito said. "Today more than ever, to our brothers and sisters in Venezuela, all of us Latinos around the world stand in solidarity with you. We send you a big hug and lots of strength."

"You are a very brave and strong nation, and I know you will be able to overcome this," he added to his Venezuelan supporters.

On June 24, 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes struck Venezuela and killed more than two thousand people, with nearly 40,000 others reported missing.

The tremors were the strongest to hit the country since 1900. According to authorities, nearly 800 buildings collapsed, including 189 that were destroyed. So far, the United Nations has estimated the direct physical damage to be $6.7 billion.

In response to the earthquakes, the United States mounted one of its biggest disaster responses in a year by deploying more than 900 personnel to assist with the relief efforts. President Donald Trump also pledged to donate $150 million for humanitarian aid.

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