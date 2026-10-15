Life

Six Flags Over Georgia Tragedy: Family Warns Public of Fake GoFundMe Scams

The family of 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, who died following a fatal fall from a roller coaster, are speaking out against fake online fundraisers.

A smartphone screen displaying the GoFundMe logo in green against a blurred background.
Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The family of Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem is warning the public to beware of fake fundraisers created in his name following his fatal fall from a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia.

Relatives of the 42-year-old told TMZ that they have not authorized any GoFundMe fundraisers or other crowdfunding pages and do not require financial contributions.

Although appreciative of widespread public support, the family currently has no fundraising plans, though his mother might later create an official scholarship in his honor through a representative.

While awaiting the return of his body from the coroner, the family also told the outlet they have not retained legal counsel and requested privacy along with the removal of disturbing online photos showing his final moments.

They also cleared up that Kariem was not married and had no children of his own. Kariem had visited the theme park alongside his girlfriend, her daughter, and her niece.

Kariem, a technology teacher and robotics coach at Wesley International Academy in Atlanta, died after being ejected from the 200-foot-tall Goliath roller coaster while on a family vacation trip on Monday (Oct. 12). He reportedly slipped out of his lap restraint, struck other riders, and landed beneath the attraction on the roof of a haunted house.

Prior to this tragedy, Kariem had survived some extraordinary challenges.

Per ABC affiliate WSB-TV, a family friend said Kariem survived cancer twice, went through a severe fight with COVID-19, and walked away completely unharmed from a fiery car accident involving his 10-year-old daughter just weeks prior.

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