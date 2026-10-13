Six Flags Roller Coaster Victim Identified as Atlanta Educator Who Fell to His Death

Six Flags suspended Goliath and nine other major coasters across North America as Atlanta Public Schools remembered Kariem as a cherished educator whose impact reached students, staff, and families.

The incident injured several riders and prompted investigations by Cobb County Police and state safety officials, who have not identified mechanical failure or operator error as the cause.

Atlanta educator Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, died after falling from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia and striking ride cars and passengers before landing on a nearby attraction.

The man who fell to his death from a Six Flags roller coaster has been identified as 42-year-old Atlanta educator Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, whose final moments were witnessed by horrified passengers aboard the ride. The deadly incident at Six Flags Over Georgia left several others injured, triggered a massive emergency response and forced the company to shut down 10 roller coasters across North America. According to 11Alive, Kariem, an employee at Wesley International Academy within the Atlanta Public Schools district, was riding the Goliath roller coaster on Monday afternoon, October 12, when he fell from the attraction. Witnesses told the outlet that he struck the ride's cars multiple times, collided with other passengers, and landed on the roof of a haunted house attraction below. The circumstances surrounding his fall remain under investigation.

One passenger described the terrifying sequence to 11Alive, saying Kariem fell near the section of the coaster where riders have their photographs taken. "He was in our pictures," the witness said. "He fell and hit the car three different times." The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m., prompting emergency crews to rush to the park. Aerial footage captured riders stranded high above the ground as rescuers evacuated passengers four at a time. Initial reports indicated four people were injured, although subsequent accounts suggested as many as three passengers may have been struck by Kariem during his fall. Authorities have not clarified the discrepancy or released details about their conditions.

Behind the headlines, Kariem was a respected member of Atlanta's education community. His family told 11Alive that he was a passionate educator who loved his city and was committed to bringing families back together. Atlanta Public Schools also paid tribute to Kariem, calling him a "cherished member" of the Wesley International Academy and APS communities. "His presence and impact will be deeply missed by our students, staff, and all those whose lives he touched," the district said in a statement. Investigators are now working to determine how Kariem fell from Goliath. Investigators have not established either a mechanical malfunction or operator error as the cause. The Cobb County Police Department and Georgia's Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire are investigating. Six Flags responded by suspending operations on Goliath and nine other major roller coasters, including Nitro at Great Adventure, Raging Bull at Great America and Goliath at Magic Mountain. The company has not announced when those attractions will reopen.

"We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today," a Six Flags spokesperson said. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest's family, friends, and loved ones."