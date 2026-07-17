‘NBA Mom’ Chrysa Chin Moves to the Next Chapter of Her Career

Known around the league as "NBA Mom," Chin has quietly become one of the most trusted people in professional basketball, helping players navigate everything from career-defining moments to personal crises. But after more than 30 years working within the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association, she's taking that experience to the business management firm NKSFB as its new managing director .

If you've followed the NBA over the last three decades, even casually, you've probably heard of Chrysa Chin—even if you've never seen her on TV.

The move closes one chapter in a career that's made Chin a fixture behind the scenes of the league. She spent more than 17 years with the NBA before returning to the NBPA in 2014, where she became Executive Vice President of Strategic Relations and Chief Player Engagement Officer. Along the way, she helped oversee player development, financial literacy, crisis management, and career transition programs while earning the confidence of generations of players.

Speaking to Andscape in September, Chin explained that players know exactly what they're getting from her. "They know that I'm going to fight for them and I'm going to hear them," she said. "It's important to understand what they are experiencing and how can we get to the next step."

She also revealed just how personal those relationships have become, recalling how former players once told her son, "You might not want to share her, but she's our mom, too."

Fans may recognize Chin as the longtime "Hat Lady," the NBA executive who handed draft caps to countless first-round picks. But those moments barely scratch the surface of her impact. As former Clippers star Chris Paul told Andscape, "She's been the NBA mom and a lifeline for a number of guys. I'm forever grateful for that."

Managing Partner Mickey Segal called her "an exceptional addition" to the firm's growing athlete services business, citing the relationships and experience she's built throughout basketball.