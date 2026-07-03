Shedeur Sanders

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Dallas Cowboys Floated as Potential Shedeur Sanders Home Amid Cleveland Brown Trade Rumors
Sports

Inside the Shedeur Sanders Rumors Linking the Browns QB to the Dallas Cowboys

From fifth-round pick to trade target: why Shedeur Sanders’ rise in Cleveland has insiders linking him to the Cowboys and a possible Deion-style sequel.

Bernadette Giacomazzo12 days ago
Will Shedeur Sanders be Traded? New Report Suggests Browns are 'Quietly' Fielding Calls
Sports

Shedeur Sanders Trade Rumors Swirl as Cleveland Browns Prepare for Training Camp

With training camp looming and four QBs on the roster, ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo says calls are being made about Shedeur Sanders’ availability.

Bernadette Giacomazzo24 days ago
Deion Sanders's Disappointing Colorado Season May Leave His Son 'Out of a Job'
Sports

Deion Sanders Jr. Jokes Colorado Needs to Win or He’ll Be ‘Out of a Job’

The comment came during a Well Off Media recruiting discussion as Colorado looks to rebound from a 3-9 season.

Bernadette Giacomazzo38 days ago
Deion Sanders Says He Doesn't Care What The Haters Say About His Relationship with Karrueche Tran
Sports

Deion Sanders Says His Family Doesn't Care About the 'Hate and Drama'

'All the scrutiny, the hate, and the drama,' Deion Sanders said. His focus remains on celebrating his children's success — especially Shedeur's latest milestone.

Bernadette Giacomazzo44 days ago
Shilo Sanders Hit with Mercedes-Benz Repo Lawsuit as $11.2M Unpaid Bills Suit Dropped
Sports

Shilo Sanders’ Mercedes Could Be Repossessed Amid Bankruptcy Fight

Inside the bankruptcy drama tying Shilo Sanders’ Mercedes, disputed NIL money moves, and a lingering $11.89M judgment from a 2015 incident.

Bernadette Giacomazzo44 days ago
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Shedeur Sanders Took Home a Record $17.7M in Jersey Licensing Income
Sports

Shedeur Sanders’ $17.7M Jersey Earnings Shatters Tom Brady’s Record

How a fifth-round pick and Browns rookie turned his SS2Legendary brand into the NFL’s richest jersey and merch haul ever, even topping Tom Brady’s mark.

Bernadette Giacomazzo47 days ago
Shilo Sanders Moves to Limit Evidence in $11M Bankruptcy Trial
Sports

Shilo Sanders Moves to Block Past Disciplinary Records in $11.89M Bankruptcy Trial

From a 2015 altercation to a bankruptcy showdown, Sanders is fighting to keep past disciplinary records out of court.

Bernadette Giacomazzo71 days ago
Shedeur Sanders Graduates from the University of Colorado
Sports

Shedeur Sanders Trades Browns Jersey for Colorado Cap and Gown at Graduation

From the field to cap and gown, the Cleveland Browns QB hits a milestone years in the making — and pays tribute to Deion in the process.

Bernadette Giacomazzo75 days ago
Shilo Sanders Under Fire for Sexist Comment Against Female Reporter
Sports

Shilo Sanders Faces Backlash for ‘Go Make a Sandwich’ Comment to Reporter

The comment came after the reporter suggested his brother, Shedeur Sanders, should take on a backup role, prompting a response from Shilo Sanders on social media.

Bernadette Giacomazzo77 days ago
Shedeur Sanders Praises Browns Coach Todd Monken for 'New Energy'
Sports

Shedeur Sanders Says Todd Monken Brings ‘New Vibe’ to Browns

With Deshaun Watson in the mix, the second-year QB is getting early first-team reps, feeling Monken’s belief — and a shot to rewrite his Browns future.

Bernadette Giacomazzo85 days ago
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Judge Rules Against Shilo Sanders in Bankruptcy Case
Sports

Judge Denies Shilo Sanders’ Bid to Dismiss Bankruptcy Lawsuit

Judge allows $250K NIL dispute tied to Shilo Sanders’ bankruptcy case to move forward as his $11M debt fight continues.

Bernadette Giacomazzo134 days ago
Shedeur Sanders Reportedly Named Pro Bowl Replacement Following Patriots' Super Bowl Nod
Sports

Shedeur Sanders Reportedly Named Pro Bowl Replacement as Patriots Head to the Super Bowl

Shedeur Sanders has reportedly been named a Pro Bowl replacement after Patriots QB Drake Maye became unavailable due to the Super Bowl.

Bernadette Giacomazzo171 days ago
Deion Sanders Will Only Coach Pro NFL Team if Son Shedeur is On It
Sports

Deion Sanders Reportedly Won’t Coach an NFL Team Unless Son Shedeur Is on It

Adam 'Pacman' Jones says Deion Sanders would only consider an NFL coaching job if it meant coaching his son, Shedeur.

Bernadette Giacomazzo178 days ago
Shedeur Sanders $200K Home Invasion Yields 3 Arrests
Sports

Shedeur Sanders’ Home Burglary Case Leads to Three Arrests After $200K Theft

Ohio authorities arrested three suspects in connection with the burglary at Shedeur Sanders’ Granger Township home; a fourth suspect remains at large.

Bernadette Giacomazzo190 days ago
Shilo Sanders Violated Bankruptcy Law & Should Pay $250K, Says Trustee
Sports

Shilo Sanders Accused by Trustee of Violating Bankruptcy Law in $250K Dispute

A bankruptcy trustee is seeking roughly $250,000 from Shilo Sanders, alleging improper transfers tied to his ongoing case.

Bernadette Giacomazzo206 days ago
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Deion Sanders in a cowboy hat and sunglasses on the left; Karrueche Tran in a black dress with styled hair on the right.
Sports

Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders Spotted Supporting Shedeur Sanders Before Browns Game

The pair appeared together in Cleveland as Deion showed support for his son’s growing NFL role.

Mark Elibert207 days ago
Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns looks for a pass against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field on December 07, 2025.
Sports

Shedeur Sanders Faces Freezing Weather in Chicago Against Bears

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders won’t get much help from the weather in his Week 15 matchup against the Bears in Chicago.

Tim Ryan216 days ago

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