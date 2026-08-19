Price: $140

How To Buy: Shop Nike and explore the Sneakers collection on Complex → Nike First Sight Shadow

The First Sight Shadow closes out Nike's three-part First Sight collection, pairing a sculptural slip-on upper with court-inspired traction rooted in basketball DNA. The Black/Multi Color/Metallic Dark Grey colorway keeps the futuristic early-2000s-influenced design grounded, and at $140 it's $5 under what Nike.com is asking. These are a women’s model, so choose your sizing accordingly.