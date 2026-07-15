NFL Week 1 Odds: Updated Point Spreads For Each Game

We are now just eight weeks away from the start of a new NFL season, as the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will kick things off at Lumen Field on Sept. 9. Football fans won’t have to wait long for Game No. 2, as the San Francisco 49ers and LA Rams will clash in Melbourne, Australia on Sept. 10. Those two appetizer games will pave the way for the typical Week 1 Sunday feast as 13 games are on the docket for Sept. 13. The first week of the season will conclude with the Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. NFL Week 1 odds are already available to bet on at Fanatics Sportsbook. Here is a look at the current prices. Patriots (+3.5) at Seahawks (-3.5)

We get a Super Bowl rematch right out of the gate, with the Seahawks favored by 3.5 points at home. AJ Brown will make his Pats debut, and Seattle first-round pick Jadarian Price will tote the rock in the NFL for the first time. 49ers (+3.5) at Rams (-3.5)

The Rams are the clear-cut favorite to win the Super Bowl but Sean McVay’s crew will get a stiff test in Week 1 in the form of the division-rival 49ers. The Rams and 49ers split the season series last year. Kyle Shanahan holds an 11-8 advantage over McVay since both were hired by their respective organizations in 2017.

Bears (-2.5) at Panthers (+2.5)

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft will face the top overall selection from the 2024 NFL Draft in Week 1 as Bryce Young and the Panthers host Caleb Williams and the Bears. Both teams are looking to take another step after making the playoffs last season. Ravens (-3.5) at Colts (+3.5)

The career resurrection of Daniel Jones was one of the top storylines in the early portion of the NFL season last year as Jones got Indy to an 8-2 record before its bye week. Jones played through a fractured fibula but later tore his Achilles. He is expected to be ready to go for this Week 1 matchup against the Ravens, who have a new head coach in Jesse Minter. Falcons (+2.5) at Steelers (-2.5)

New Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski is all too familiar with the Steelers, having been an AFC North rival as head coach of the Browns for many years. Pittsburgh has a new head coach of its own in Mike McCarthy. Jets (+2.5) at Titans (-2.5)

The schedule-makers knew what they were doing with this one as new Titans head coach Robert Saleh will get to face his old team. The Jets will likely roll with Geno Smith under center in Week 1, while Cam Ward will begin his second season as the focal-point of the Titans offense. Buccaneers (+3.5) at Bengals (-3.5)

Both of these teams are trying to rid themselves of the stench of 2025. Tampa Bay collapsed in the second half of last season, going just 2-7 after its bye week. Cincinnati was once again bit by the injury bug as Joe Burrow played in just eight games.

Saints (+7) at Lions (-7)

The Lions went from a 15-2 record in 2024 to a 9-8 record last season, but Dan Campbell’s squad has major “bounceback year” potential for this season. The Lions are one of the biggest Week 1 favorites, at -7. Browns (+7.5) at Jaguars (-7.5)

The biggest intrigue with this game is centered on who will be taking snaps for the Browns? Will it be Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders? Bills (-0.5) at Texans (+0.5)

We will get our first look at Joe Brady as the Bills head coach in this one. Both of these teams lost in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season as the Bills fell to the Broncos and the Texans were dumped by the Patriots. Dolphins (+3.5) at Raiders (-3.5)

Both the Dolphins and Raiders have a new head coach, and both franchises have new quarterbacks. Jeff Hafley is now calling the shots for Miami, while Klint Kubiak is the new sideline boss for Las Vegas. Malik Willis will likely get the start at QB for the Dolphins in Week 1, while the Raiders will likely trot out Kirk Cousins. Most indications are that 2026 No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza won’t start for Las Vegas immediately. Packers (-1.5) at Vikings (+1.5)

ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak recently wrote about how the Vikings could be this year’s Colts in terms of a surprise hot start.

“These are similar circumstances to those under which Daniel Jones and Shane Steichen joined forces in Indianapolis, and they produced truly historic offensive numbers (for a couple of months),” Solak wrote. “Desperation can foster spectacular innovation in the NFL.” Cardinals at Chargers (-11.5)

The Chargers are the biggest Week 1 favorite as they host the Cardinals and new head coach Mike LaFleur. LA’s offense could take a big step forward with Mike McDaniel as the new offensive coordinator, and the Chargers have the best tackle duo in football in Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater. Commanders (+4.5) at Eagles (-4.5)

Who doesn’t love a good NFC East clash straight out of the chute? Washington, like Detroit, is another team that has tremendous bounceback potential in 2026. Cowboys (-2.5) at Giants (+2.5)

We get another NFC East showdown in Week 1, as the Cowboys are currently road favorites over the Giants. John Harbaugh will be coaching his first game as the boss of Big Blue, and the Giants hope to have both Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo ready to go. Broncos (+2.5) at Chiefs (-2.5)

Week 1 ends with a bang out of the AFC West as Denver is a 2.5-point underdog at Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes, who tore his ACL and LCL just seven months ago, is hopeful to be ready to play Week 1 against Denver.

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