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The Best Coaches in Sports Right Now, Ranked
From legends like Dawn Staley, Andy Reid, and Geno Auriemma to the new names like Dan Hurley and Becky Hammon, here are the best coaches in sports right now.
Jim Harbaugh and Wife Willing to Raise Baby If Michigan Players or Staff Experience Unplanned Pregnancy
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh reiterated his stance on abortion, saying he and his wife "will take that baby” if players or staff experience an unintended pregnancy.
49ers Owe a Staggering $69 Million to Coaches They've Fired Over Last 3 Seasons
The 49ers reportedly owe almost $70 million to Jim Harbaugh, Jim Tomsula, and Chip Kelly, three coaches they fired over the last three seasons.
Jim Harbaugh Denies Rumors That He's Leaving Michigan to be the Next L.A. Rams Head Coach
Jim Harbaugh told the Michigan football team on Monday that rumors of him leaving the school for the NFL are "lies made up by our enemies."
Urban Meyer’s Wife Called Him During Post-Game Press Conference, Told Him to Pick Up Milk on His Way Home
Urban Meyer's wife interrupted his post-game press conference with a call asking him to pick up milk on his way home.
As You’d Expect, Jim Harbaugh Was Furious With the Refs After Michigan Lost to Ohio State
Jim Harbaugh said he was "bitterly disappointed" with the officiating.
Jim Harbaugh Says He's Wearing Glasses to Honor Woody Hayes, Michael Douglas, and Malcolm X
Jim Harbaugh said that he has to wear glasses "full-time" now that his vision has decreased recently.
Michigan Annihilates Rutgers 78-0 but Local Ruth's Chris Steak House Is the Real Loser
A local Ann Arbor Steak House lost big after Michigan won big Saturday night.
Jim Harbaugh (Kind of) Walks Back on Criticizing Colin Kaepernick's National Anthem Protest
Colin Kaepernick's former 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh has walked back on saying he doesn't "respect the motivation or action" of national anthem protest.
Jim Harbaugh Goes After Jim Rome on Twitter for Criticizing Him
Jim Harbaugh went after radio host Jim Rome on Twitter for criticizing the Michigan coach on his show on Tuesday.
Jim Harbaugh Says He's a "Real" Drake Fan, Shares His (Very Questionable) Top 5 Tracks
Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh says he's a "real" Drake fan but his top 5 tracks from the rapper are questionable.
Jim Harbaugh Rocks Allen Iverson Jersey at a Football Camp
University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh wore an Allen Iverson jersey at a football training camp.
Watch What Happened When Jim Harbaugh Ended Up on Stage at a Migos Concert
Jim Harbaugh and Migos continue to cross paths.
Jim Harbaugh Fires Shot at Ohio State Athletic Director
After AD made comments about Harbaugh's Florida practices.
Here’s How to Use Random Jim Harbaugh Quotes to Pick Up a Girl on Tinder
How did this actually work?
Jim Harbaugh Hits 49ers With the Subtweet After Team Fires Jim Tomsula
Trigger fingers turn to Twitter fingers
Let Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh Teach You How to be a Savage When Getting Candy on Halloween
Jim Harbaugh is throwing some knowledge darts.