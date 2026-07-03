Jim Harbaugh

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Three coaches with trophies: left in red cap with football trophy, center with basketball, right in cap with basketball
Sports

The Best Coaches in Sports Right Now, Ranked

From legends like Dawn Staley, Andy Reid, and Geno Auriemma to the new names like Dan Hurley and Becky Hammon, here are the best coaches in sports right now.

Zion Olojede827 days ago
Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines speaks during the 2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Day
Sports

Jim Harbaugh and Wife Willing to Raise Baby If Michigan Players or Staff Experience Unplanned Pregnancy

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh reiterated his stance on abortion, saying he and his wife "will take that baby” if players or staff experience an unintended pregnancy.

Brad Callas1451 days ago
Chip Kelly waves goodbye to the press after his final press conference as the 49ers coach.
Sports

49ers Owe a Staggering $69 Million to Coaches They've Fired Over Last 3 Seasons

The 49ers reportedly owe almost $70 million to Jim Harbaugh, Jim Tomsula, and Chip Kelly, three coaches they fired over the last three seasons.

Gavin Evans3483 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Jim Harbaugh Denies Rumors That He's Leaving Michigan to be the Next L.A. Rams Head Coach

Jim Harbaugh told the Michigan football team on Monday that rumors of him leaving the school for the NFL are "lies made up by our enemies."

Dana Scott3502 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Urban Meyer’s Wife Called Him During Post-Game Press Conference, Told Him to Pick Up Milk on His Way Home

Urban Meyer's wife interrupted his post-game press conference with a call asking him to pick up milk on his way home.

Aaron C. Mansfield3519 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sports

As You’d Expect, Jim Harbaugh Was Furious With the Refs After Michigan Lost to Ohio State

Jim Harbaugh said he was "bitterly disappointed" with the officiating.

Aaron C. Mansfield3519 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Jim Harbaugh Says He's Wearing Glasses to Honor Woody Hayes, Michael Douglas, and Malcolm X

Jim Harbaugh said that he has to wear glasses "full-time" now that his vision has decreased recently.

Dana Scott3553 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Michigan Annihilates Rutgers 78-0 but Local Ruth's Chris Steak House Is the Real Loser

A local Ann Arbor Steak House lost big after Michigan won big Saturday night.

Gavin Evans3568 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Jim Harbaugh (Kind of) Walks Back on Criticizing Colin Kaepernick's National Anthem Protest

Colin Kaepernick's former 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh has walked back on saying he doesn't "respect the motivation or action" of national anthem protest.

Jose Martinez3608 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Jim Harbaugh Goes After Jim Rome on Twitter for Criticizing Him

Jim Harbaugh went after radio host Jim Rome on Twitter for criticizing the Michigan coach on his show on Tuesday.

Chris Yuscavage3621 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sports

Jim Harbaugh Says He's a "Real" Drake Fan, Shares His (Very Questionable) Top 5 Tracks

Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh says he's a "real" Drake fan but his top 5 tracks from the rapper are questionable.

Aaron C. Mansfield3668 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Jim Harbaugh Rocks Allen Iverson Jersey at a Football Camp

University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh wore an Allen Iverson jersey at a football training camp.

Dana Scott3693 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Watch What Happened When Jim Harbaugh Ended Up on Stage at a Migos Concert

Jim Harbaugh and Migos continue to cross paths.

Chris Yuscavage3745 days ago
Sports

Jim Harbaugh Fires Shot at Ohio State Athletic Director

After AD made comments about Harbaugh's Florida practices.

Gavin Evans3768 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Jim Harbaugh Hits 49ers With the Subtweet After Team Fires Jim Tomsula

Trigger fingers turn to Twitter fingers

jazrm883847 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App