Bijan Robinson’s Must-Have Jewelry Goes Back to Middle School

Key Takeaways
- Bijan Robinson told celebrity jeweler Erica Diggs that earrings are the one piece of jewelry he never leaves home without, a habit he has kept since middle school.
- The Falcons star insists his earrings must be real to protect his ears, while the chain he wore at the 2023 NFL Draft marked his first major jewelry purchase.
- Robinson revisited his signature style after torching Green Bay for 194 rushing yards, two touchdowns, and 213 total yards in Atlanta’s 35-14 win.
Bijan Robinson is showing everyone what time it is after he helped the Atlanta Falcons drag the Green Bay Packers all over the gridiron. After piling up 194 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Atlanta Falcons’ 35-14 win over the Packers, the running back is also getting attention for something he’s worn since long before the NFL: his earrings.
Asked by jeweler Erica Diggs on Drip With Diggs which piece of jewelry he can’t leave home without, Robinson had an immediate answer. “I’ll say my earrings,” he said. “I’ve been wearing earrings since I was in middle school, so I just like to wear earrings. They just really hit.”
He wears both understated studs and larger stones, but he has one firm rule about what goes in his ears. “That’s like the only jewelry that I want that’s real, because I just don’t want to mess around and get my ears all messed up,” Robinson told Diggs.
Robinson was the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and his first major jewelry purchase came around that moment: the chain he wore on draft night.
“I think it was my chain that I had for the draft,” he recalled. “That was like the first real piece that I bought.”
The chain marked a new chapter for Robinson, but the earrings go further back. They’ve stayed with him from middle school through his rise at Texas and into his fourth season with Atlanta.
When Diggs asked whose style he admired, Robinson named Keenan Allen, calling the receiver’s drip “unbelievable.”
Robinson’s game against the Packers on Thursday, September 24, gave people a fresh reason to revisit the conversation. He carried the ball 29 times, averaged 6.7 yards per attempt and added 19 receiving yards for 213 yards from scrimmage.
Green Bay’s entire team rushed for just 17 yards.
Robinson and Falcons receiver Drake London, who topped 150 receiving yards, also became the first pair of teammates to combine for a 150-yard rushing game and a 150-yard receiving game three times.
That performance adds to an already substantial résumé. Robinson entered the league after winning the Doak Walker Award at Texas, then set a Falcons single-season record with 2,298 yards from scrimmage in 2025.