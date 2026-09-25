Bijan Robinson’s Must-Have Jewelry Goes Back to Middle School

Bijan Robinson is showing everyone what time it is after he helped the Atlanta Falcons drag the Green Bay Packers all over the gridiron. After piling up 194 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Atlanta Falcons’ 35-14 win over the Packers, the running back is also getting attention for something he’s worn since long before the NFL: his earrings.

Asked by jeweler Erica Diggs on Drip With Diggs which piece of jewelry he can’t leave home without, Robinson had an immediate answer. “I’ll say my earrings,” he said. “I’ve been wearing earrings since I was in middle school, so I just like to wear earrings. They just really hit.”

He wears both understated studs and larger stones, but he has one firm rule about what goes in his ears. “That’s like the only jewelry that I want that’s real, because I just don’t want to mess around and get my ears all messed up,” Robinson told Diggs.