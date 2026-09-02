One of the big questions fantasy football owners are asking right now is, What’s up with Ashton Jeanty? During an August 23 Raiders practice, the running back reportedly dove for a pass and landed awkwardly. Jeanty reportedly limped off the field with help from the Las Vegas training staff. Below, we will dish out a Jeanty injury update and look at a potential return date for the second-year RB.

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Ashton Jeanty injury update: When will Raiders RB return?

Jeanty did not practice Tuesday but he was seen on a side field with wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr., who is also banged up.

The Raiders did not place Jeanty on IR, which would have meant he would miss at least the first four games of the regular season. A Week 1 return for Jeanty seems to be in play, but it is not yet a lock. “I think he’s in a good spot,” Raiders GM John Spytek said of Jeanty on September 1. “We see him every day. He’s working really hard. He’s on the mend. I think that’s one of those things that we like and respect about Ashton. The maturity that he has and the spirit that he has. It’s hard to knock him down. I think he attacks everything with a great mindset, and I don’t think that [this injury] will be any different for him. I expect him to be back as quick as he can. Maybe quicker than some people would expect. When that is, we’ll see, but I think he’s in a good spot. He’ll be ready to go when we get him back out there.” Many initially feared that Jeanty’s injury was a high ankle sprain. Some high ankle sprains can sideline players for around half of a season. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported in late August, though, that Jeanty’s ankle sprain is “more low than high.” Jeanty is likely dealing with a moderate low ankle sprain, which typically takes around 3-6 weeks to recover from.

Based on Spytek’s words, it seems like Jeanty will be back on the lower end of that timeline. The Raiders’ regular season opener is on Sunday, September 13 at home against the Miami Dolphins. That date will be exactly three weeks from when Jeanty sustained the injury. Here is a look at the Raiders’ schedule to start the 2026-27 regular season.

Week 1 Sunday, September 13: Dolphins at Raiders

Week 2 Sunday, September 20: Raiders at Chargers

Week 3 Sunday, September 27: Raiders at Saints

Week 4 Sunday, October 4: Chiefs at Raiders

Ashton Jeanty fantasy football ADP and odds

Jeanty currently has an ADP of 13 at FantasyPros. The earliest he’s going in fantasy football drafts is No. 5 overall and the latest he’s going is No. 57 overall. Jeanty has +40000 NFL MVP odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. That bulky number is not a surprise considering a non-QB hasn’t won the award since RB Adrian Peterson accomplished the feat in 2012. The former Boise State star is +2000 at Fanatics to lead the NFL in rushing yardage. In 17 games last season, Jeanty carried the ball 266 times for 975 yards. He scored 5 rushing touchdowns. Jeanty did a nice job for Las Vegas in the passing game last year as well, as he had 55 catches for 346 yards. He posted 5 receiving TDs.