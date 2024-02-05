Bijan Robinson Opens Up on Playing for the Atlanta Falcons' First Black Head Coach & Belichick Rumors

As Black men, we are aware of how Black coaches have been treated over the years in terms of the hiring process. Does it feel even better knowing you'll be playing for a Black head coach?

No doubt about it and especially him being the first one in Atlanta Falcons history, which is pretty awesome man. I feel he's the right guy to start that tradition and I feel he'll behind this coaching spot for a very long time with the Falcons. He's gonna do some things to change the city. Obviously, us as a team, we're gonna change the city, but it's gonna be him at the forefront and that's what the city wants, that's what the city needs. I just can't wait to really be a part of that with him

But I do have to ask this because of all the whispers that went on, How did you feel about the possiblity of Bill Belichick being your head coach?

Yeah, obviously Bill Belichick is the greatest coach of all time. Like there's no doubt about it and I knew that if he was gonna be the coach, I would learn as much as I could from him. I feel like he's heavily respected by everybody obviously but you have a guy like Raheem who will really connect with his team in a way that we've never seen before.

And I feel that he can talk to anybody on this team and make them feel like they're supposed to be here. He's gonna max out all the effort that he can for us and obviously Bill can do the same thing but I just knew that having Raheem here was the ultimate plan for God's plan. So it's pretty cool.

Going away from football, Atlanta obviously is a poppin' city. Do you have any stories of your first year living in Atlanta? Anything off the field?

Yeah, just like meeting all these rappers and stuff in the city like Quavo. I met like Ludacris, T.I. like those guys, just the prominent people in the city and then I met rappers who I don't even know that are giant like that are huge. It's pretty sick cause all the people there are so supportive. They love their football and just me being there like really set a bar for them to have that excitement. I know all the entertaining people that come out of Atlanta know what it is. They know the deal and we're already family like that. So it's definitely pretty cool to be a part of something like that.

Last question, who do you have on Sunday and why?

The Chiefs. I feel like they've obviously been here before. So when they get to these kind of games, they're locked in, they know how to control the game, control the atmosphere. I just think that they're just gonna be ready to go, mentally and physically. I don't think it's gonna be a shootout. I feel it's gonna be like a 27-23 type of game but I just feel like they're gonna come out with it and they're gonna be the ones to win another Super Bowl. I definitely got the Chiefs for this one.