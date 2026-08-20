The Best 10 Players of the 2026-27 Premier League

Seems like it’s been only a minute since we ranked the best 20 players of the World Cup—actually it was seven weeks ago—but now that the dust has settled from Spain’s triumph, we’re back to club football. And, of course, that means the Prem, a.k.a. the best league in the world.

Arsenal are defending champs; Manchester City begin their post-Pep Guardiola era; Liverpool and Chelsea also have new men in charge; and Manchester United, Aston Villa, Spurs—well, who knows, really? Predicting in the summer who will shine through next spring is a nigh impossible task, but we’ve never feared a strong challenge.

Here, then, are the 10 Best Players of the 2026-27 Premier League.