From Vozinha to Pickford, here are the most sterling stops by goalkeepers in the World Cup.Donnie Kwak
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For the biggest match in football, Spotify is handing over the iconic Barça jersey to Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack brand—complete with a concert, merch drop, and a next-level cultural takeover.Brighid Tully
Remember the names Breel Embolo, Victor Osimhen and Kingsley Coman.Corey Pellatt
The week began with the FIFA Ballon d'Or ceremony and ended with the NBA's takeover of London.Corey Pellatt