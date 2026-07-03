Spain national team

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Vozinha is presented with the Michelob Ultra Player of the Match Trophy during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match between Spain and Cabo Verde
Sports

Vozinha, 40-Year-Old Cape Verde Goalkeeper, Says Mom Missed Spain Stunner Due to U.S. Visa Issues

The goalkeeper, whose nickname in Creole means "Granny," was named Man of the Match after his seven saves helped Cape Verde tie with Spain.

Jose Martinez32 days ago

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