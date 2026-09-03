If you know anything about motorsports, you know Alpinestars. Its performance gear has been worn by legends like Supercross rider Jeremy McGrath and F1 driver Michael Schumacher for decades. But even if you don’t even know the difference between MotoGP and motocross, you know Alpinstars. Its flower-shaped logo is one of the most recognizable markings. The brand’s is not limited to dirt tracks and Formula 1 circuits. Over the years, its functional racing gear has transcended sport and been reinterpreted by fashionable individuals around the world, from Pharrell to Kim Kardashian. Enter Alpinestars RSRV.

ComplexCon 2026 tickets on sale now.

The RSRV line is an arm of the Italian performance brand led by Denise Focil that kicked off in 2024. It takes the DNA of the OG brand’s archive and reformulates it into modern luxury fashion pieces. Think leather racing jackets with a more modern, boxy fit or T-shirt featuring shoulder pads to mimic protective garb. Playful trompe l'oeil pieces like tees featuring chest plates and zip-ups printed with the classic Alpinestars racing jerseys round out the offering.

The brand has also continued to deepen its roots in fashion through smart collaborations with Balenciaga, Heliot Emil, and Juun.J. More recently, it even designed custom gear for ASAP Rocky to wear on stage during his Don’t Be Dumb tour. Streetwear brands and fashion houses have referenced moto gear or repurposed vintage Alpinestars items for decades. Focil’s proposition: just get it from the source.

“Our relationship with motorsport isn’t an aesthetic reference; it’s a history built through competition, innovation, speed and impact,” Focil tells Complex. “We don’t have to borrow the language. We already speak it, so we can decide how we want to evolve it.”

When Alpinestars was founded in 1963 by Sante Mazzarolo in Asolo, Italy, it was originally meant to be a manufacturer of ski and hiking boots. In 1965, it designed its first motorcross boot, which boasted high-level durability like steel plates in the shins and a buckle closure system in place of laces. By the ‘70s, its boots were being worn by world champion racers around the world and a mark of excellence in the motorsports world. With a foothold in the market, the brand expanded with the opening of its North American headquarters in Los Angeles in 1986. Forty years later, LA is home to another milestone as the brand continues to build on its latest chapter. Alpinestars RSRV will be showcasing its latest batch of products at ComplexCon 2026 in LA.

To mark the event in LA, photographer Sagan Lockhart also shot Trevor Stewart, RSRV’s only currently sponsored dirt bike rider, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The historic venue ties directly back to Alpinestars roots. It’s the location where the first “Super Bowl of Motocross” was held in 1972. “ComplexCon feels like one of the few places where all the worlds we care about—fashion, music, art, street culture—actually collide. Bringing it to LA made it a no-brainer for us,” says Focil.