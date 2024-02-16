Vince Staples Says Donald Glover Helped Him Make 'The Vince Staples Show'

This show has been in the making for a long time. Can you talk about the process of getting a TV show done and why you decided that Netflix was the right place for it?

The process of making a TV show is extremely cumbersome, to say the least. When you have a show in development, you'll take meetings and it is a meeting and it's another meeting and it just takes forever. This is something I have been trying to do for almost a decade and to finally get it done was interesting, the process [of it], but to get it done was refreshing. And then you have the production process that is its own kind of hurdle. So it's really a bunch of restarts. It requires a lot of patience and a lot of commitment, for lack of a better word. So just seeing that it came to fruition, I'm extremely grateful, especially for the people around me.

The Netflix aspect of it just made sense, you know. I knew what I wanted to do was going to be different, not a conventional television structure. So it couldn't go in the box with conventional programming. And you don't want to get to the point to where it's like, “Oh yeah, we tried three episodes, it didn't work, so we're not airing the rest of them.” Netflix, when they make it, if they greenlight it, they are putting it out. And for the passerbyers of Netflix, the people that are actively looking for things, that could feel refreshing. So I feel like it was a perfect place to do something like that.

Kenya Barris was super excited to work on this with you as well. He has been involved in so many groundbreaking TV shows. What did you learn from working with him and how was that experience?

What I learned the most from working with Kenya, I guess would be the structure and how to navigate it. Him being with ABC and with Netflix and moving through a lot of different major corporations, he kind of had the playbook on how to engage with these people and how to get around some of the hurdles that you might face. I think that was the most important thing. He was cool. He didn't over-impose, he didn't try to make my vision a vision that he would do, which is natural for us to do as people.

If I make music, and you make music. I'm gonna tell you how I make my songs and say “Well, do it like this.” It takes good leadership to not interact with people in that way because it's extremely hard to see it from their vantage point. And he did a good job at seeing it from my vantage point and knowing what I wanted to create and giving me advice when I needed it and giving me the space to do the rest.