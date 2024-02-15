From Flings To Rings To Divorces: A Full Timeline of Jennifer Lopez's Relationships

Jennifer Lopez is a relationship girl, there's no doubt about it.

Ever since she broke into the scene in the 1990s, J.Lo has kept a man by her side. Regardless of the many jokes made about her relationships, Lopez carries the title of hopeless romantic with pride. And despite many failed attempts at love, she has continued to give love a chance, even if it ends in heartbreak or divorce.

People often make jokes about how many times she has said “yes” to a proposal or how many “I dos” she has said at the altar, but none of it matters now that she has seemingly found her happily ever after. While she seemed head over heels in love with every guy she has been with, Lopez’s one true love has always been Ben Affleck. The power couple began dating in the early 2000s, and after a movie flop and some drama, they called off their engagement, leaving Bennifer fans and Lopez heartbroken.

Years later, 17 to be exact, the couple reunited, birthing Bennifer 2.0. They both went on to marry other people during their time apart and had children from previous relationships, but they finally made it to the altar in 2022. Now in her 50s, Lopez seems to have found the love she was seeking. In her upcoming cinematic experience This Is Me…Now, she explores her long dating history and zeros in on a lack of self-love as the culprit behind her failed relationships. During that journey of finding herself, she goes through the ups and downs of love, but in the end, after some healing, she reconnects with the one man who has always been in the back of her mind.

Ahead of her new album and film This Is Me…Now, we have gone down memory lane to relive all of J.Lo’s relationships and flings, which all led her back to Ben.