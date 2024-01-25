Going Viral: Prayag Mishra's Dreams of Being A Professional Yapper Made Him a TikTok Sensation

The sassy man movement that everybody has made you the leader of somehow on TikTok, where does that come from?

It wasn't something that I actually intended. It was mostly the response from people, I guess trying to take digs at me, which I found absolutely hilarious. I live in an echo chamber of sass, all the guys around me. They're hyper-expressive; they make money; they provide; they do things. So my idea of masculinity was never rooted in what these podcasters talk about. My idea of masculinity isn't about deepening your voice and speaking in a baritone and making sure you sound mature. I couldn’t care less about looking like a man at the end of the day. Bills are paid at the end of the day—I'm doing what needs to be done.

Your gender expression has nothing to do with masculinity and manhood. So it's just hilarious seeing how that all played out, and I'm so happy that there's an actual message behind it. And young men now come up to me and say that they're inspired, which is so, so surreal to me. It really has been a blessing to have that kind of impact for sure.

The misconception when people say, “Oh this is the sassy man era,” or whatever, is because they think it’s men expecting to have their dinners be paid for, and to be given gifts, but that's not really what you're trying to communicate.

You know, I never saw my father split bills with my mother. So that's something that was never in the picture for me. This idea of 50/50, this idea of having access to podcast equipment and saying things about a world that you know nothing about. Somehow we got lost in the shuffle of masculinity being about lifting dumbbells and saying declarative statements online, and the actual reality of the matter is look at the men actually putting in the work, like immigrant fathers.

Look at so many people that don't necessarily fit into the exact lines of what these podcasters talk about, but they're making more money, they're more known, they're more popping, and girls like them more. It's just so surreal to me that a lot of people didn't really—men specifically who disagreed with me didn't speak on it because they saw that the women in the comments and all the lit dudes in the comments were supporting. So for me, it's really about redefining what manhood is, especially in the last 10 to 15 years of Alpha online. I think it's important to acknowledge that the sass is here.

And it will not be slowed down at all.

Absolutely not, we’re only speeding up.

Young men also need to see that there are alternatives.

We're seeing a lot of terrible things on YouTube that people are being misguided, especially young men, of course. I think that somehow, you know, young men are owed an apology by these podcasting dudes, these guys that go on YouTube and make content about how to pick up women. And they read women like it's some sort of biology experiment, and one of the wildest things that they refuse to acknowledge is that women are human just like them.

If you study and analyze someone like an animal, of course you're going to have the type of results where that specific type of person doesn't like you. It's just the same miserable cycle of them knowing what they think they know and them getting hurt because they realize they don't know anything, and then progressing on and continuing on with whatever story they have at that time. So it's just really hilarious because in real life, really mature, educated women are hanging out with mature, educated men.

But online, you're not seeing any of that at all. And I tell these people, I'm a 25-year-old man. I've worked in corporate America. I've worked with very educated, successful women that make triple of what I'm making. And they've taught me how to do sales and how to do business. So when you talk about women not being intelligent or smart, I'm like, maybe intelligent and educated women don't hang around you. Maybe that's the problem, right? Because they hang around me all the time. They're always around. I just really wanna tell these younger guys that it's really not like what you see online. It really is not like that. Go out in public, get a job, do something, realize that it is far more important to build healthy relationships with women. My entire content is around sharing a snack and having a conversation, looking for the human in one another. It’s important and really special that people are finally waking up to that.

Speedy made a TikTok saying he's going to start a buy-back program for podcast mics and tripods.

I love Speedy because you can see the women in the comments love the content he makes. He's just one of those guys that's super chill. I actually had an interview with Speedy, and he's just one of those guys that even growing up, I was like, man, this is the type of dude I really rock with—this is the type of person I'd want to be friends with. But these other podcaster dudes, they could pack it up, for sure.

Did you ever see yourself doing social media for a living?

I told myself once I left sales the last time that I truly would not come back unless I had really experienced failure, unless I had really given it my full shot with content creation and saying what I feel. I really felt like I had so much to say that needed to be said, and I'm so thankful that it worked out. I actually have not had a sales job again after my last one.

I always told myself that I wanted to earn a living off of speaking, speaking my mind. I didn't know that it was going to be social media. I truly didn't, but I always knew that I wanted to be in front of a camera from a very young age. I would do journalistic reports for the college that I worked at; I would make content outside, sometimes make YouTube videos.

But for me, I was like, if I can earn any sort of living off of being in front of a camera, I would be happy so that I could justify myself and say that I'm actually successful. Even if I was making less money, I was much, much happier doing that.

Outside of the content creation that you're currently doing, what else do you see yourself working on? Acting? What is in your five-year plan?

So I do have a bit of an acting background as well. I've done short films, commercials, and that's always been on the back burner, something I'm super, super interested [in], and I think that it's high art. It's one thing to record videos for social media, but it's a whole other thing to have a scripted show to actually tell a story through a message that's maybe a bit more indirect.

I think public engagements are also something I really want to do, and business. I really like business these days, getting into investing, learning in the art of finance merchandise, building a personal brand—a lot of these things are very, very important for me to step into. I really want to do that in the next five years outside of just social media. But acting, as you said, is definitely one of them.

When you're walking down the street, how do people usually get your attention?

They say Pookie, and I find that so hilarious because I do have a government name. I am Prayag at the end of the day. But it's surreal. It'll happen when I'm driving, at the movie theater, at the mall, at the gas station, or at the dollar store. It's such a privilege that people are actually receiving that, because sometimes when you're sitting in that car alone, you don't really know if anybody is watching.

People always say this to me: “I didn't know you were real.” And I'm like, “I didn't know you were real!” Like, I didn't know people were actually responding and watching the videos in real life. Like, it hasn't really clicked in my mind yet, and I don't think it ever will.







