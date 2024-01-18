Everything We Know About Netflix's 'The Vince Staples Show'

Vince Staples is joining an elite group of rappers who have their own TV shows. Staples has teamed up with Netflix to deliver The Vince Staples Show, in which he will star as himself.

The rapper has made a foray into acting in recent years, appearing on shows like Abbott Elementary and the White Men Can't Jump remake. This time around, audiences will follow Staples as he goes through the everyday highs and lows that come with being him.

The limited series features satirical tales that are delivered with the upmost deadpan humor that Staples has become notorious for. Think of it like a blend between Donald Glover's Atlanta and Lil Dicky's Dave, and Staples' humor and curiousity about the world—add up all those ingredients, and it is bound to be a fan favorite. The rapper has been teasing the show on X (formerly known as Twitter) and is more than ready to share the show with fans.