Everything We Know About Netflix's 'The Vince Staples Show'

Vince Staples is joining an elite group of rappers who have their own TV shows. Staples has teamed up with Netflix to deliver The Vince Staples Show, in which he will star as himself.
The rapper has made a foray into acting in recent years, appearing on shows like Abbott Elementary and the White Men Can't Jump remake. This time around, audiences will follow Staples as he goes through the everyday highs and lows that come with being him.
The limited series features satirical tales that are delivered with the upmost deadpan humor that Staples has become notorious for. Think of it like a blend between Donald Glover's Atlanta and Lil Dicky's Dave, and Staples' humor and curiousity about the world—add up all those ingredients, and it is bound to be a fan favorite. The rapper has been teasing the show on X (formerly known as Twitter) and is more than ready to share the show with fans.
"In 2019, I was fortunate to receive an opportunity to make a television show. After years of researching, brainstorming, global pandemics, and breakthroughs, we are finally here! I am honored to share with you the fever dream that is The Vince Staples Show," Staples said in a statement via Netflix about his show. "Created at the crossroads where David Lynch meets Dave Chappelle, this slow burner forces you to find the humor in life’s little things. I hope you have as much fun viewing as we did creating it. Thank you for watching."
Check out all the information we know about The Vince Staples Show below.
When Does 'The Vince Staples Show' Premiere?
We are less than a month away from being able to watch The Vince Staples Show on Netflix. The streamer has the debut slated for Feb. 15, and they released a trailer of the show on Jan. 17 that shows the ludicrous, action-packed fun that is in store for fans.
Good things come in small packages, right? The 20-minute or so comedy won't have long seasons like network comedies tend to do. Instead, fans will get just five episodes of the series, but the team somehow managed to pack plenty of entertainment and hilarity in that short time span.
What is 'The Vince Staples Show' About?
The limited series is equal parts about everything, yet nothing at all. The description Netflix has for the show says: "Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s…not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does."
Staples had a similar YouTube series, by the same name, in which he also showcased stories about his life. The Netflix series follows Staples as he navigates the challenges and surprises of everyday life in his hometown of Long Beach, California.
Who Is In 'The Vince Staples Show' Cast?
Every episode is a new adventure. Like in other rapper-turned-actor shows, The Vince Staples Show also features plenty of exciting cameos from other celebrities, but we won't spoil that here. The Netflix show features performances and appearances from Vanessa Bell Calloway, Andrea Ellsworth, Arturo Castro, Myles Bullock, Kareem Grimes, Naté Jones, Scott MacArthur, Bryan Greenberg, and more.
Who Helped Vince Staples Create His Show?
The Vince Staples Show is coming straight from the mind of Vince Staples. With that said, he had some reputable people backing him on the project. Staples created the show alongside Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams. The show is executive produced by Staples, Barris (Khalabo Ink Society), Corey Smyth, Edelman (Edelgang), Williams, and William Stefan Smith. Edelman created HBO's beloved series How to Make It In America and worked alongside Barris in Kid Cudi's Entergalactic.