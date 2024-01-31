All the Ways the 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith Series' Is Nothing Like the Movie

When Mr. & Mrs. Smith dropped in 2005, Pitt and Jolie’s intense chemistry was all people could talk about. That chemistry ended up in a real-life romance, that eventually led to marriage and kids. When you see them together on screen, even as they show disdain for each other, their physical chemistry is electrifying. It may also have something to do with the fact that both actors are some of the most attractive people to ever exist in Hollywood but whether they were fighting to the death with each other or kissing, you couldn’t help but stare.

In the series, John and Jane’s chemistry feels approachable. It feels genuine and as if you were witnessing a couple of strangers moving in together and building a relationship that slowly blooms in front of your eyes. The dialogue between them is also way more intimate and gives you a fly-on-the-wall type of feel as the viewer, and it almost feels intrusive to watch them as they fall in love. Their love for each other is just as passionate, but it feels like it has more depth and actual love than just a physical attraction.

In the movie, we meet Jane and John when they are already married for five or six years. They disagree about how long they’ve been married, usually a sign of a couple not being on the same page and perhaps, not happily married. We meet them in couple’s therapy and as the film goes on, it’s clear that they have already fallen out of love with each other.

On the other hand, Jane and John in the series are aware that they are paired up solely for professional reasons but as they get deeper into their new gig, get to know each other more and enjoy their orchestrated lives together, their feelings for one another start to grow. And we follow as their relationship evolves throughout the eight episodes.