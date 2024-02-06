Exclusive: Mike Epps Shares Hilarious Trailer for His ‘Ready to Sell Out’ Netflix Special

2024 is already proving to be the year of the comedian—and Mike Epps is joining in on the fun.

Epps is exclusively debuting the trailer for his fourth Netflix comedy special, Ready to Sell Out, with Complex, and it's proof that the comedian is better than ever.

The minute-long trailer kicks off with the hilarious one-liner, "I know y'all seen me in the movies, but the money is gone." In the rest of the one-hour stand-up special, filmed in Phoenix, Arizona, the comedian will dive more into where he is at in his career and his life.