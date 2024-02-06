Exclusive: Mike Epps Shares Hilarious Trailer for His ‘Ready to Sell Out’ Netflix Special

2024 is already proving to be the year of the comedian—and Mike Epps is joining in on the fun.
Epps is exclusively debuting the trailer for his fourth Netflix comedy special, Ready to Sell Out, with Complex, and it's proof that the comedian is better than ever.
The minute-long trailer kicks off with the hilarious one-liner, "I know y'all seen me in the movies, but the money is gone." In the rest of the one-hour stand-up special, filmed in Phoenix, Arizona, the comedian will dive more into where he is at in his career and his life.
Despite having found major success, Epps will ponder where all of his money has gone, the trials and tribulations of his relationships, as well as the plethora of other street observations that have made Epps one of the most hilarious comedic minds of our time.
"If I knew I was going to be this successful, I wouldn't have spread my dick so thin," Epps, who has seven children, jokes at the end of the trailer.
This is Epps' fourth stand-up special with Netflix, following 2015's Mike Epps: Don't Take It Personal, 2019's Mike Epps: Only One Mike and 2022's Mike Epps: Indiana Mike.
Check out the trailer for Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out above, and watch it when premieres globally on Netflix on Tuesday, Feb. 20.