Style

6 Super Comfortable Sweatpants Available on Complex

From everyday grey fleece to crystal-covered sweats and motocross-inspired graphics, here are six pairs worth wearing right now.

A collection of four unique sweatpants with various designs and colors, displayed against a swirling pink background.
complex.com/shop

Sweatpants don't need to be complicated. Sometimes you just want a good pair of grey sweats you can throw on every day. But if you're looking for something a little more interesting, there are plenty of options that don't sacrifice the reason you started wearing sweatpants in the first place: they're comfortable.

The pairs below take the familiar fleece sweatpants in some very different directions, including rhinestone-covered sweats from AZVA, a carpenter-inspired pair with double knees, and Alpinestars RSRV pants covered in life-size images of a motocross boot. Here are six pairs available on Complex right now.

Shop Sweatpants on Complex

Alpinestars RSRV Tech 10 Sweatpants in Black

Price: $385
How To Buy: Shop Sweatpants —> Alpinestars RSRV Tech 10 Sweatpants in Black on Complex

Alpinestars is best known for its motocross gear, and these sweatpants turn one of the brand’s most recognizable products into a graphic. A life-size photograph of the Tech 10 motocross boot is screen-printed down each leg, creating the illusion that a pair of boots is laid over the washed black fleece. Raw-edge cuffs and custom RSRV drawstring pulls finish off the straight-cut sweats.

AZVA Crystal Valley Sweats in Bone

Price: $130
How To Buy: Shop Sweatpants—> AZVA Crystal Valley Sweats in Bone on Complex

AZVA has made crystal detailing something of a signature, using rhinestones across everything from hoodies and denim to sweats and shorts. The Crystal Valley Sweats bring that treatment to a baggy pair of bone-colored cotton sweats, with crystals adding some shine to an otherwise easy-to-wear silhouette.

Advertisement

Esenes Worldwide Layered Sweatpants

Price: $130
How To Buy: Shop Sweatpants —> Esenes Worldwide Layered Sweatpants on Complex

Why layer shorts over sweatpants when Esenes Worldwide can do it for you? These combine three familiar pieces—a red plaid boxer, faded denim jorts, and grey fleece sweatpants—into a single pair of pants. Each layer is actually sewn into the garment, turning the deliberately over-styled look into something you can pull on all at once.

Pleasures Textured Camo Desire Sweatpants in Camo

Price: $125
How To Buy: Shop Sweatpants —> Pleasures Textured Camo Desire Sweatpants in Camo on Complex

Rather than simply printing camouflage onto a pair of sweats, PLEASURES works the pattern into a textured poly-cotton jacquard fabric. That gives the camo some dimension while the heavyweight construction and relaxed fit keep these firmly in sweatpant territory. The only overt branding is a puff-print PLEASURES logo on the back pocket.

Advertisement

AZVA Carpenter Sweatpants in Grey

Price: $85
How To Buy: Shop Sweatpants —> AZVA Carpenter Sweatpants in Grey on Complex

AZVA combines the look of classic carpenter pants with the comfort of your favorite sweats. The baggy grey cotton pair borrows workwear details like double-knee construction and utility pockets, but swaps the usual heavy-duty fabric for soft fleece and an adjustable drawstring waist. The result is a pair of grey sweats with a little more structure and personality than the standard version.

Wicked Valley USA Navy Chalkboard Sweats

Price: $55 and up
How To Buy: Shop Sweatpants —> Wicked Valley USA Navy Chalkboard Sweats on Complex

Wicked Valley turns classroom chalkboard scribbles into an all-over print on these navy sweats. Loose, handwritten “Wicked Valley” graphics cover the French terry, while a sun-faded wash gives them a nicely broken-in look. There’s also a matching hoodie with the same print if you want to wear them as a set.

Shop Sweatpants on Complex

Advertisement

Related Stories

Alpinestars x Hunter Lawrence
Style

Alpinestars RSRV x Hunter Lawrence Supertech Goggles Now on Complex

We've also got other Alpinestars RSRV gear like Tech 10 sweatpants and label mesh shorts.

Trey Alston19 days ago
Three unique hoodies: a black one with star-shaped spikes and polka dots, a cream one with eclectic sketches, and a brown one with a nature print.
Style

The Best Hoodies for Every Budget Available on Complex

From everyday heavyweight fleece to embroidered grails, these standout hoodies are worth adding to your collection.

Brendan Frederick20 days ago
The 6 Best Adidas Sneakers to Buy Right Now
Sneakers

The Best Adidas Sneakers to Buy Right Now on Complex

From 1960s archives remade with indigo denim to Willy Chavarria runway design, here are the top Three Stripes styles available on Complex now.

Oruny Choi16 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App