The Best Jeans Available to Buy on Complex for Fall

Fall always feels like the right time for a new pair of jeans. Denim works with just about everything you’ll be wearing as the weather gets cooler, and there are more fits, washes, and styles to choose from than ever. The selection on Complex this season covers just about every direction denim is moving right now: heavyweight Japanese selvedge, handcrafted statement pieces, exaggerated flares, easy straight legs, and legitimately good options under $100. Whether you're looking for a pair you'll beat up every day or something that can carry the whole fit, there's plenty to work with.

Here are the best jeans to buy on Complex this fall.