The Best Jeans Available to Buy on Complex for Fall

Fall always feels like the right time for a new pair of jeans. Denim works with just about everything you’ll be wearing as the weather gets cooler, and there are more fits, washes, and styles to choose from than ever. The selection on Complex this season covers just about every direction denim is moving right now: heavyweight Japanese selvedge, handcrafted statement pieces, exaggerated flares, easy straight legs, and legitimately good options under $100. Whether you're looking for a pair you'll beat up every day or something that can carry the whole fit, there's plenty to work with.
Here are the best jeans to buy on Complex this fall.
Shop Jeans on Complex
Birth Of Royal Child Natural Born Star Jeans
Price: $310
How To Buy: Shop Jeans —> Birth Of Royal Child Natural Born Star Jeans on Complex
If you want your jeans to be the centerpiece of the fit, the Natural Born Star Jeans live up to their name. The raw denim is woven with silver thread, giving the fabric a subtle metallic texture, while Swarovski crystal accents add even more shine. High-strength British Coats stitching keeps the straight-leg silhouette clean and structured. It’s a statement pair without feeling overdone.
TRINITY Japanese Selvedge Baggy Denim - Matcha
Price: $395
How To Buy: Shop Jeans —> TRINITY Japanese Selvedge Baggy Denim - Matcha on Complex
If you like the look of well-worn vintage denim but don't want to wait years to get there, TRINITY’s Matcha jeans come ready-made with plenty of character. They’re cut from heavyweight 16-ounce Japanese selvedge denim with a marbled matcha wash, contrast orange stitching, and a blown-out knee that give them the look of something that's already been worn hard for years. The wide, relaxed cut only adds to the effect. The combination of heavyweight Japanese denim and the unusual finish makes these one of the more distinctive pairs on the list.
Askyurself Phrase Painter Work Jeans
Price: $208
How To Buy: Shop Jeans —> Askyurself Phrase Painter Work Jeans on Complex
Part work pant, part one-of-one art project, Askyurself's Phrase Painter Jeans start with heavyweight cotton denim in a washed vintage black and get considerably more interesting from there. Each pair is finished by hand with painted detailing, alongside distressed knees, press-button workwear pockets, and custom cross rivets. The loose, baggy cut gives all of those details some room to breathe. The result feels more like a one-of-a-kind vintage find than something pulled straight off the rack.
Wicked Valley USA Wick Flare Denim
Price: $90
How To Buy: Shop Jeans —> Wicked Valley USA Wick Flare Denim on Complex
If you’re looking to move beyond the standard straight or baggy fit, Wicked Valley USA’s Wick Flare goes all in on a wide bootcut silhouette. Heavy fading and distressing throughout give the denim a broken-in feel from day one, while a custom “Krow” silver button and signature leather patch add some extra character. It’s an easy way to bring a more exaggerated shape into the rotation without making the jeans feel overly complicated.
X-girl Neo Straight Jeans
Price: $170
How To Buy: Shop Jeans —> X-girl Neo Straight Jeans on Complex
No white after Labor Day was never a particularly good rule anyway. X-girl pulled from its own archive for the women’s Neo Straight Jeans, updating a classic five-pocket silhouette with a relaxed straight-leg fit in crisp white denim. They’re a clean break from the darker washes and heavy distressing that tend to take over in fall, and an easy way to keep some lighter color in the rotation as the weather cools down.
Roy Public Label Striped Denim (Black)
Price: $207
How To Buy: Shop Jeans —> Roy Public Label Striped Denim (Black) on Complex
Roy Public Label takes a deceptively simple all-black jean and gives you more to notice the longer you look at it. The 15-ounce yarn-dyed cotton is cut into a medium-rise straight leg, but folded two-stitch stripes down each leg and angular darts at the knees give the silhouette an architectural feel. Even the oxidized double-prong button fly feels considered. It's a strong option if you want black denim that doesn't just disappear into the rest of the fit.