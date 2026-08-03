Blvck Paris Made an All-Black Pringles Can—and Locked it in an Emergency Break Glass Case

Blvck Paris is dropping a Pringles collaboration, and the centerpiece is a matte black can locked inside a plexiglass "In Case of Emergency" display unit. The can behind the glass is display-only; to make sure you can actually eat something, the first 2,000 orders will also receive a complimentary matte black can fully loaded with Smokey Mesquite BBQ flavor chips.

Beyond the collectible, the apparel lineup reimagines Blvck's signature Teddy bear mascot through Pringles' visual language, including a nod to the Pringles man's iconic mustache. A Teddy Hoodie and matching Teddy Tee both feature the bear surrounded by scattered crisps and co-branded graphics, while a Teddy Baseball Jacket goes bigger with an oversized embroidered back graphic. A Teddy Charm rounds out the capsule.

Pricing runs from $35 to $275, with sizing available from XS through 2XL.