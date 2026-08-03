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Blvck Paris Made an All-Black Pringles Can—and Locked it in an Emergency Break Glass Case

The all-black brand teamed up with Pringles on a capsule collection that includes apparel, accessories, and one very special can.

A man and woman wearing black hoodies with a bear design, each posing with Pringles. A Pringles can is displayed in a "break glass" case.
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Blvck Paris and Pringles are launching a limited-edition capsule collection of apparel, accessories, and a matte black Pringles can sealed inside a plexiglass "In Case of Emergency" display unit.
  • The apparel line reimagines Blvck's Teddy bear mascot through Pringles' visual language across a Hoodie, Tee, Baseball Jacket, and Charm.
  • The collection drops Aug. 6 exclusively on blvck.com

Blvck Paris is dropping a Pringles collaboration, and the centerpiece is a matte black can locked inside a plexiglass "In Case of Emergency" display unit. The can behind the glass is display-only; to make sure you can actually eat something, the first 2,000 orders will also receive a complimentary matte black can fully loaded with Smokey Mesquite BBQ flavor chips.

Beyond the collectible, the apparel lineup reimagines Blvck's signature Teddy bear mascot through Pringles' visual language, including a nod to the Pringles man's iconic mustache. A Teddy Hoodie and matching Teddy Tee both feature the bear surrounded by scattered crisps and co-branded graphics, while a Teddy Baseball Jacket goes bigger with an oversized embroidered back graphic. A Teddy Charm rounds out the capsule.

Pricing runs from $35 to $275, with sizing available from XS through 2XL.

"This collaboration is about contrast," said Julian O'Hayon, founder of Blvck Paris. "Pringles is playful and instantly recognizable, while Blvck is minimal and monochromatic. Bringing those two worlds together allowed us to create something unexpected, collectible, and culturally driven."

The Pringles drop is the latest in a string of collaborations for the label, which built its identity around a monochromatic "All Black Everything" aesthetic. Active collabs on its site currently include Harry Potter, UFC, Batman, and Memeland. The Pringles collaboration was brokered by licensing firm BrandDesign.

The Blvck Paris x Pringles collection goes live on Aug. 6 at blvck.com.

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