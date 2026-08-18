Solange Pens Heartfelt Tribute to 'Bring It On' Co-Star Hayden Panettiere

“rest in peace hayden,” wrote Solange. “we had so many parallels in our lives, and the world watched you so courageously live in your radical truth telling your story. we watched your endless quest for vulnerability and healing.

Back in 2006, the two starred together in the third installment of the Bring it On franchise. Following Panettiere’s tragic passing on Sunday, August 16, Knowles — who performs mononymously as Solange — took to her Instagram Story to honor Panettiere.

Solange Knowles is remembering her late Bring it On: All or Nothing co-star, Hayden Panettiere .

Panettiere’s death came just three months after the release of her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning. In the memoir, she detailed her struggles with mental health and addiction. During the press cycle for the book, she mentioned in a May interview on an episode of Jay Shetty’s podcast On Purpose that she had struggled with postpartum depression — and that opening up about those struggles a decade prior cost her a brand partnership with Neutrogena.

Solange continued her tribute, reflecting fondly on this chapter in their careers.

“I salute your journey and I honor the work we created together that became something that really means something to people…reaching people we couldn’t have ever imagined at the time, as two young girls, trying to keep looking to the light. The light surrounds you now.”

Details of Panettiere’s death are still coming in. People has reported that Greenville Police Department heard officials discovering an “overdose” and “cardiac arrest” via dispatch audio.

According to a police report cited by NBC News, Panettiere’s boyfriend Brian Hickerson was present at her apartment when she reportedly went into cardiac arrest, along with his brother, Zach Hickerson.