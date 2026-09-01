Sandra Bullock Teases Olivia Rodrigo and Stevie Nicks Music for ‘Practical Magic 2’

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are returning to the screen for Practical Magic 2 this month. But some other stars are making even more magic.

Following a game-changing inaugural Daisy Chains Fields festival — during which, founder Olivia Rodrigo raised $20 million for organizations benefiting girls and women — footage from the festival took over the internet and had everyone talking. Including Bullock, who hinted at a musical collaboration between two songbirds of their respective generations.

In a since-expired Instagram Story shared on Sunday, August 30, Bullock shared video footage of Rodrigo alongside Stevie Nicks, who was one of the festival’s special guests. “Angel voices that are part of an upcoming film…,” the actress wrote in text overlaying the video. At the time of writing, Bullock hasn’t said anything else about the music, nor have Rodrigo or Nicks. But Nicks did contribute two songs to the original Practical Magic — both of which were produced by Sheryl Crow.

While we might have to wait for the rumored collaboration between Nicks and Rodrigo, fans are still reeling over Daisy Chains Fields, during which, Rodrigo delivered an incredible line-up of women performers, including Nicks, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Rachel Chinouriri, Santigold, and Mitski. Also on the line-up was Sarah McLachlan — whose women-led Lilith Fair festival inspired Daisy Chain Fields.

During the festival, several legendary musicians gave Rodrigo her flowers, including Nicks, who said to the Daisy Chain Fields crowd, “She reminds me of me, when I was her age a hundred years ago. And I’m somewhat awestruck that she could do all this. Because it’s so hard, you have no idea, putting this together with all of these people. And she’s done it, with this grace.”