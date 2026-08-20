Ava DuVernay's '14th' Documentary Sets Netflix Release Date

Ava DuVernay is once again bringing her thoughtful filmmaking to the screen.

On Thursday, August 20, Variety reported that DuVernay’s much-anticipated documentary 14th will open in select US and UK theaters on Friday, Nov. 27 before receiving a global release on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 4.

14th follows DuVernay’s critically acclaimed documentary 13th, which examined racial inequality within the American justice system. Diving into the 14th constitutional amendment, 14th looks into due process. “Written in the wreckage of the Civil War, the 14th Amendment was meant to close the door on the hierarchy of human worth. Instead, it has become a permanent argument,” reads a tagline for the movie.

14th was announced in July and is produced by ARRAY, DuVernay’s independent media collective.

“If 13th asked who gets caged, then 14th asks who gets counted,” said Duvernay in a statement. “This is not a film about the past tense of freedom. I’m not interested in asking you to look back. The film asks what kind of country is being written beneath our feet now… while we’re busy believing the stories we’ve all been told.”