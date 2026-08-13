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The Gen Z Gang Is All Back in 'Adults' Season 2 Trailer

Our favorite twentysomething crew is back — and older. Wiser is questionable.

Lucy Freyer as Billie, Owen Thiele as Anton, Amita Rao as Issa, Jack Innanen as Paul Baker, and Malik Elassal as Samir on 'Adults.'
Lucy Freyer as Billie, Owen Thiele as Anton, Amita Rao as Issa, Jack Innanen as Paul Baker, and Malik Elassal as Samir on 'Adults.'
Michael Gibson/FX

Key Takeaways

  • FX dropped the season 2 trailer for Gen-Z comedy Adults, bringing back the five New York roommates as they fumble through friendship, sex, and careers with slightly more age but questionable wisdom.
  • New storylines include Issa discovering her boyfriend Paul Baker’s secret straight-guy friend group and looking into freezing her eggs, Billie faking bathroom sex with a club hookup played by Gaten Matarazzo, and the crew pressuring Anton to end his dry spell.
  • Season 2 packs in cameos from Jake Shane, Zosia Mamet, and Raven-Symoné and premieres August 27, with all episodes streaming on Hulu and new episodes airing weekly on FX.

Our Gen-Z favorites are back and funnier than ever.

On Wednesday, August 12, FX shared the trailer for the hotly anticipated second season of Adults. The series, which premiered last May, follows a group of five twentysomethings living together in New York City, navigating friendship, dating, hook-ups, and careers. And the second season appears to expand upon each character’s personal narrative.

In the trailer, Issa (Amita Rao) discovers that her boyfriend — the sexually fluid firsty-lasty Paul Baker (Jack Innanen) — has a secret group of straight friends with whom he hangs outside of the main friend group. Issa herself explores freezing her eggs.

In another scene, Billie (Lucy Freyer) is seen pretending to have sex with a gentleman she meets at a club — played by Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo — to impress other people listening outside of the bathroom.

Meanwhile, the group also tried to convince Anton (Owen Thiele) to break his dry spell, which he resists.

The second season of Adults is filled with cameos, including Therapuss podcast host Jake Shane, Zosia Mamet, and Raven-Symoné.

In the first season, viewers saw the group grapple with various problems. Samir (Malik Elassal) — whose family owns the house in which the group is crashing — struggles to find employment; Billie gets fired after making a big mistake at work; Issa wants people to see her for more than her humorous personality; and Anton and Paul Baker go to extreme measures to keep the latter in the United States after his visa expires. The stories continue in the second season, with the group slightly older — but wiser is questionable.

Season 2 of Adults premieres Thursday, August 27, with all eight episodes available to stream on Hulu, and new episodes premiering weekly on FX.

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