The Gen Z Gang Is All Back in 'Adults' Season 2 Trailer

On Wednesday, August 12, FX shared the trailer for the hotly anticipated second season of Adults. The series, which premiered last May, follows a group of five twentysomethings living together in New York City, navigating friendship, dating, hook-ups, and careers. And the second season appears to expand upon each character’s personal narrative.

In the trailer, Issa (Amita Rao) discovers that her boyfriend — the sexually fluid firsty-lasty Paul Baker (Jack Innanen) — has a secret group of straight friends with whom he hangs outside of the main friend group. Issa herself explores freezing her eggs.

In another scene, Billie (Lucy Freyer) is seen pretending to have sex with a gentleman she meets at a club — played by Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo — to impress other people listening outside of the bathroom.

Meanwhile, the group also tried to convince Anton (Owen Thiele) to break his dry spell, which he resists.

The second season of Adults is filled with cameos, including Therapuss podcast host Jake Shane, Zosia Mamet, and Raven-Symoné.

In the first season, viewers saw the group grapple with various problems. Samir (Malik Elassal) — whose family owns the house in which the group is crashing — struggles to find employment; Billie gets fired after making a big mistake at work; Issa wants people to see her for more than her humorous personality; and Anton and Paul Baker go to extreme measures to keep the latter in the United States after his visa expires. The stories continue in the second season, with the group slightly older — but wiser is questionable.