Sports

Kirk Herbstreit Says He Only Had 'A Little Bit' of Context on 'Chad Powers'

The 'ESPN College Gameday' analyst appears in the series' opening scene, which sets the stage for a wacky storyline.

Kirk Herbstreit set the scene for the chaotically hilarious 'Chad Powers.'
Kirk Herbstreit set the scene for the chaotically hilarious 'Chad Powers.'
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Key Takeaways

  • Kirk Herbstreit said he had only ‘a little bit’ of context before filming his cameo in the opening scene of Chad Powers.
  • The ESPN analyst praised star Glen Powell as ‘a great guy’ who has done “a hell of a job” playing disgraced quarterback Russ Holliday and his alter ego, Chad Powers.
  • The comedy’s second season is now streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus, while Herbstreit returns to College GameDay for LSU vs. Clemson.

Kirk Herbstreit is having an adventure — both on the screen and on the field.

On Thursday, Sept. 3, the second season of the critically acclaimed sports comedy Chad Powers arrived on Hulu. The series follows the story of disgraced former football player Russ Holliday (Glen Powell) who attempts to revive his career by sneaking onto the fictional South Georgia Catfish football team by wearing a disguise, and playing under the name Chad Powers. The first season had a number of cameos, including Haliey Welch (a.k.a the Hawk Tuah Girl), Eli Manning, and ESPN’s College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

Herbstreit appears in the opening scene, during which Russ has the infamous outburst that leads to the downfall of his career. During a press conference in Baton Rouge, Louisiana alongside Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves, Herbstreit shared some insight on his cameo, and how it came to be. As evidenced by its premise, the humor of Chad Powers is a bit wacky. And Herbstreit admitted that he didn’t know a whole lot about it going in.

“I only had a little bit of an idea,” said Herbstreit. “They kind of painted a picture for us when we were doing the commentary in that opening scene.”

Though Powell’s character is kind of a jerk, Herbstreit posits that in real life, this couldn’t be further from the truth.

“It's been fun to watch,” Herbstreit said. “Glen's a great guy. I know him. And I think he's done he's done a hell of a job with a character.”

All episodes of Chad Powers are available to stream on Hulu and Disney Plus now. And later this weekend, fans can see Herbstreit on College GameDay, as the crew spotlights LSU vs. Clemson on Saturday, Sept. 5. Herbstreit will then call the game on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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