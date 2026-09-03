Kirk Herbstreit Says He Only Had 'A Little Bit' of Context on 'Chad Powers'

Kirk Herbstreit is having an adventure — both on the screen and on the field.

On Thursday, Sept. 3, the second season of the critically acclaimed sports comedy Chad Powers arrived on Hulu. The series follows the story of disgraced former football player Russ Holliday (Glen Powell) who attempts to revive his career by sneaking onto the fictional South Georgia Catfish football team by wearing a disguise, and playing under the name Chad Powers. The first season had a number of cameos, including Haliey Welch (a.k.a the Hawk Tuah Girl), Eli Manning, and ESPN’s College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

Herbstreit appears in the opening scene, during which Russ has the infamous outburst that leads to the downfall of his career. During a press conference in Baton Rouge, Louisiana alongside Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves, Herbstreit shared some insight on his cameo, and how it came to be. As evidenced by its premise, the humor of Chad Powers is a bit wacky. And Herbstreit admitted that he didn’t know a whole lot about it going in.

“I only had a little bit of an idea,” said Herbstreit. “They kind of painted a picture for us when we were doing the commentary in that opening scene.”

Though Powell’s character is kind of a jerk, Herbstreit posits that in real life, this couldn’t be further from the truth.