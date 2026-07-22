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Teyana Taylor Is Seeking Dancers for Her Feature Directorial Debut

The Harlem native is looking for Litefeet dancers, street-style performers and talent who can fully ‘represent New York.’

Teyana Taylor attends the Netflix's "72 Hours" New York Special Screening at the Paris Theater on July 20, 2026 in New York City.
Teyana Taylor attends the Netflix's "72 Hours" New York Special Screening at the Paris Theater on July 20, 2026 in New York City.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

Key Takeaways

  • Teyana Taylor is making her directorial debut with the Harlem-set dance film Get Lite and is holding an open call for hometown dancers who can fully represent New York’s energy and style.
  • She’s specifically seeking lite feet dancers and crews, New York street-style performers, and talent with specialty tricks, tumbling, and acrobatics for auditions in NYC on Friday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Get Lite, produced by Kenya Barris and starring Storm Reid, follows a sheltered dance student who finds inspiration and family in the New York City subways and is slated for a Spring 2027 theatrical release, extending Taylor’s recent award-winning film run.

Teyana Taylor has had an incredible cinematic run in recent memory. And now, she’s on her way to another incredible milestone — her directorial debut. For the newest chapter in her body of work, she’s bringing it back home to Harlem, where she is seeking homegrown talent.

On Tuesday, July 21, the Golden Globe winner took to her Instagram Story to share that she is looking for dancers for her directorial debut, Get Lite. Specifically, she is wanting dancers from her hometown of Harlem.

In the open call post, Taylor notes that she is looking for “exceptional talent, and people with a brand of energy and style that can fully “represent New York.”

Lite feet dancers, lite feet crews, New York street style dancers, performers with specialty tricks, tumbling, and acrobatic performers are all encouraged to submit an audition and attend the open call.

Get Lite was first announced in March 2024. In February 2026, Paramount dated the film for theatrical release.

Per a report from Variety, Get Lite tells the story of “a talented, but sheltered, dance student who finds inspiration, love and family in the last place he expected: the subways of New York City.” Actress Storm Reid (The Last of Us) is also attached to the film, as well as producers Kenya Barris, Anni Weisband, Robyn Simpson, and Bill Karesh. In addition to directing, Taylor will also executive produce.

The film comes following Taylor’s prolific film run last year, during which, she starred in Tyler Perry’s Straw and Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another — the latter of which earned her a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress.

Those interested in auditioning for Get Lite can apply here. Auditions will be held Friday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in New York City.

Get Lite is slated for a theatrical release in Spring 2027.

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