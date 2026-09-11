Broadway Favorite 'Oh, Mary!' Sets 2027 Streaming Release on HBO Max

Key Takeaways
- HBO will air Cole Escola’s dark Broadway comedy Oh, Mary! and stream it on HBO Max on an unannounced date in 2027.
- The 80-minute comedy follows a fictionalized Mary Todd Lincoln through alcoholism, suppressed desires, and unrequited yearning before Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.
- Filmed during the July 28, 2026 West End performance, the Sam Pinkleton-directed version stars Escola alongside Giles Terera, Bianca Leigh, Tony Macht, and Michael Urie.
Broadway fans will soon be able to watch a stage favorite in the comfort of their own living rooms.
On Thursday, Sept. 10, HBO announced that Oh, Mary! will soon be available for home viewing. The play, which opened on Broadway in July 2024, tells the story of a fictionalized Mary Todd Lincoln. The dark comedy portrays Mary as she deals with unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The play was written by Cole Escola — whose credits include Difficult People, Search Party, Hacks, and The Other Two — and directed for the stage and screen by Sam Pinkleton.
“I'm so happy to share this show with a wider audience and spread Oh, Mary! Awareness,” said Escola in a statement. “Knowing about Oh, Mary! is the first step in getting rid of it.”
Over the course of its Broadway run, several notable actors have played Mary in Escola’s Tony-winning show, including Escola themselves, Tituss Burgess, Maya Rudolph, Betty Gilpin, with Bowen Yang set to take over the role Sept. 15. But the streaming version will feature Escola as Mary, Giles Terera as Mary’s Husband, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, and Michael Urie as Mary’s Teacher.
The version that will be available for streaming was taken from the July 28, 2026 performance that took place at the Trafalgar Theatre in London’s West End.
“Some shows stay with you long after you've seen them,” said Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Late Night and Specials in a statement. “Oh, Mary! is one of them. It's 80 minutes of meticulously choreographed chaos...so wildly original that everyone who sees it immediately needs someone else to see it too. Cole has pulled off the almost impossible…they created a comedy that feels completely unlike anything else, while making it look effortless. We're so incredibly proud to welcome Cole Escola and Sam Pinkleton's Oh, Mary! to HBO.”
In a trailer announcing the arrival of Oh, Mary! to HBO, Escola, in character as Mary, drops into the HBO offices, where they are greeted by Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon. The clip then reveals that Oh, Mary! will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max at a yet-to-be-revealed date in 2027.