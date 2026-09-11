Broadway Favorite 'Oh, Mary!' Sets 2027 Streaming Release on HBO Max

Broadway fans will soon be able to watch a stage favorite in the comfort of their own living rooms.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, HBO announced that Oh, Mary! will soon be available for home viewing. The play, which opened on Broadway in July 2024, tells the story of a fictionalized Mary Todd Lincoln. The dark comedy portrays Mary as she deals with unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The play was written by Cole Escola — whose credits include Difficult People, Search Party, Hacks, and The Other Two — and directed for the stage and screen by Sam Pinkleton.

“I'm so happy to share this show with a wider audience and spread Oh, Mary! Awareness,” said Escola in a statement. “Knowing about Oh, Mary! is the first step in getting rid of it.”

Over the course of its Broadway run, several notable actors have played Mary in Escola’s Tony-winning show, including Escola themselves, Tituss Burgess, Maya Rudolph, Betty Gilpin, with Bowen Yang set to take over the role Sept. 15. But the streaming version will feature Escola as Mary, Giles Terera as Mary’s Husband, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, and Michael Urie as Mary’s Teacher.