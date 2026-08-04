Jeremy O. Harris Makes Directorial Debut With New Carly Rae Jepsen Video

Carly Rae Jepsen is honing in on the cinematic elements in her new era. And she’s gotten a little help from a Broadway icon.

On Monday, August 4, Jepsen announced her new single, “Don’t Leave Me on the Dance Floor” from her upcoming album Day and Night. To accompany the single, Jepsen will also release a music video directed by Jeremy O. Harris.

Harris is mostly known for his critically-acclaimed Slave Play, which opened in New York City in 2018. He’s also co-written and produced films like Zola and Erupcja, as well as several episodes of Euphoria. As his resume shows, Harris has a flair for theatrics. But despite having credits longer than a CVS receipt, the video for “Don’t Leave Me on the Dance Floor” will mark Harris’ directorial debut.

But timing is everything, and Harris’ directorial debut comes as a full-circle moment for him and his fiancé.

“On my first date with my fiancé he told me @carlyraejepsen was his favorite singer and we listed to all of [Jepsen’s sophomore album] E•motion together,” Harris wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “This was my gift to him.” Harris also teased that he will continue to share more facts about the video in the days leading up to its premiere.