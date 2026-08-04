Jeremy O. Harris Makes Directorial Debut With New Carly Rae Jepsen Video

Key Takeaways
- Carly Rae Jepsen is rolling out a new single, “Don’t Leave Me on the Dance Floor,” from her upcoming double-themed album Day and Night, with the track arriving Aug. 7 and the full project dropping Sept. 18.
- The song’s video marks Jeremy O. Harris’ directorial debut, expanding the Slave Play and Euphoria writer’s already theatrical resume and casting Alden Ehrenreich as Jepsen’s love interest.
- Harris says the project is a full-circle gift to his fiancé, recalling that on their first date they listened to Jepsen’s E•MO•TION because she was his favorite singer.
Carly Rae Jepsen is honing in on the cinematic elements in her new era. And she’s gotten a little help from a Broadway icon.
On Monday, August 4, Jepsen announced her new single, “Don’t Leave Me on the Dance Floor” from her upcoming album Day and Night. To accompany the single, Jepsen will also release a music video directed by Jeremy O. Harris.
Harris is mostly known for his critically-acclaimed Slave Play, which opened in New York City in 2018. He’s also co-written and produced films like Zola and Erupcja, as well as several episodes of Euphoria. As his resume shows, Harris has a flair for theatrics. But despite having credits longer than a CVS receipt, the video for “Don’t Leave Me on the Dance Floor” will mark Harris’ directorial debut.
But timing is everything, and Harris’ directorial debut comes as a full-circle moment for him and his fiancé.
“On my first date with my fiancé he told me @carlyraejepsen was his favorite singer and we listed to all of [Jepsen’s sophomore album] E•motion together,” Harris wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “This was my gift to him.” Harris also teased that he will continue to share more facts about the video in the days leading up to its premiere.
“Don’t Leave Me on The Dancefloor” arrives Friday, Aug. 7 at midnight, and will star Alden Ehrenreich — of Weapons fame — as Jepsen’s love interest.
Fans can look forward to hearing Day and Night in full on Friday, Sept. 18. The album will be a double-themed project, with Jepsen having previously described as “Day being more open-eyed, organic and earthbound and Night being more escapist and even intense at times.”
With this being Jepsen’s first album in three years, fans are eager for a double dose of the Canadian pop princess.