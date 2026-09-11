'P-Valley' Sets Premiere Date for Long-Anticipated Third and Final Season

Creator Katori Hall said she chose to end the series on her own terms with “grace, grit and glitter.”

Starz will premiere the third and final season of P-Valley on Dec. 4, launching with two episodes after a four-year hiatus.

At long last, P-Valley has finally announced the premiere date for its third season. On Thursday, Sept. 10, Starz unveiled the teaser for P-Valley Season 3, which arrives more than four years after the previous season’s end. The network also revealed that Season 3 will be the show’s last. In a statement shared by Starz, P-Valley creator and showrunner Katori Hall thanked fans for support over the years. “There comes a moment when every stripper must hang up her heels,” wrote Hall. “Seventeen years into this dance, that time has come. I began writing this story back in 2009, from the kitchen table of my little apartment in Hell’s Kitchen, NYC. Inspired by the honest and courageous stories of the 40-plus midnight ballerinas I met during my research, Pussy Valley grew from the page to the stage, before debuting on the screen in 2020 as P-Valley.”

The show, which is adapted from Hall’s play Pussy Valley, tells the story of a strip club called the Pynk. Owned by a gender-fluid manager named Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan), the Pynk sees people of all walks of life come in and out of the doors, and holds space for all the action. In the upcoming third season, the newly-opened Promised Land Casino brings new economic opportunity to Chucalissa. Uncle Clifford wants to expand upon her empire, as Roulette (Gail Bean) is also seeking to build hers. Meanwhile, Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) grapples with his gang ties, as Keyshawn (Shannon Thornton) seeks to escape her troubled life.