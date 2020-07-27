The 2020 MLB season has only just kicked off, but a reported coronavirus outbreak among Miami Marlins players and staff has already forced a game to be canceled.

As ESPN's MLB insider Jeff Passan revealed on Twitter, eight more players and two coaches for the team have tested positive. Over the past few days, the virus has spread throughout the team, bringing the total cases among the Marlins to at least 14. As a result of the infections, the team's opening home game against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday has been canceled.

The Marlins will remain in Philadelphia as the rest of the staff and players undergo tests.

This story is being updated.