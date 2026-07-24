Zach Zoya

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Clerel & Zach Zoya, Swavy, Road Runner

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1009 days ago
Music

Watch Taaylee G, Tamir, YSN Fab, And Zach Zoya Perform "Northern Touch" At The Legacy Awards

Taaylee G, Tamir, YSN Fab, and Zach Zoya were joined by the original performers Kardinal Offishall, Red1 of Rascalz, Choclair, and Thrust.

Erik Leijon1034 days ago
Zach Zoya in a white hoodie, looking up to his right
Music

Zach Zoya Shares Long-Awaited ‘No Love Is Ever Wasted’ EP With Video for “Upper Hand” f/ Soran

On top of releasing 'No Love is Ever Wasted,' Zach Zoya has also shared the music video for "Upper Hand" featuring long-time collaborator Soran.

Sydney Brasil1506 days ago
Singer Zach Zoya wearing a white button up over a white tee shirt
Music

Zach Zoya Announces Sophomore EP With “Smoke & Dance”

Montreal artist Zach Zoya has just announced his highly anticipated sophomore EP 'No Love is Ever Wasted' with summer single "Smoke &amp; Dance."

Sydney Brasil1536 days ago
zach zoya
Music

Zach Zoya and Soran Are Feeling Homely on "Strangers In The House"

Youtube Trending Artist On The Rise Zach Zoya has just shared his new single "Strangers In The House," a collaboration with Montreal artist Soran.

Sydney Brasil1618 days ago
Advertisement
Zach Zoya looking pensive
Music

Montreal's Zach Zoya Drops Triumphant Single "Start Over"

“Start Over” featuring Benny Adam is an upbeat, triumphant ode to new beginnings that showcases Zoya's expressive vocals and passionate lyrics.

Natalie Harmsen1751 days ago
DJ 4Korners and Ashton Adams are 401 WST
Music

Raptors DJ 4KORNERS' New Group 401 WST Drops "Won't Put U Thru That" f/ Zach Zoya

"Won't Put U Thru That" is the first single from 401 WST's upcoming EP, Our House Vol. 2. The house music group was founded by 4KORNERS and Ashton Adams.

Alex Nino Gheciu1844 days ago
best-canadian-weed-references
Music

The 20 Best Weed References in Canadian Hip-Hop

Weed has fuelled some of Canada's best bangers. From Drake to Backxwash to Choclair, here are the country's most potent lyrics about getting high.

Kyle Mullin1922 days ago
canadian rappers roy woods haviah mighty killy pressa
Music

25 Canadian Rappers Pick Their Favourite Albums of 2020

The best albums of the year, according to Canada's finest MCs, from Roy Woods to KILLY to Haviah Mighty.

Alex Nino Gheciu2041 days ago
zach zoya
Music

Quebec's Zach Zoya Is Ready to Tell the World Who He Is

With the release of his 'Spectrum' EP, the Quebec rapper tells us he's setting his sights far beyond his home province.

Erik Leijon2094 days ago
Advertisement
best canadian songs of the month
Music

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: September 2020

From Mustafa to Ruth B. to k-os, these were the finest Canadian bangers of September.

Sumiko Wilson2125 days ago
zach zoya
Music

Zach Zoya Beats the Summer Heat with “Slurpee”

It's the Quebec rapper's first single for Universal Music Canada outside of his home province.

Erik Leijon2208 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App