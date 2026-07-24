Yung Bans

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Lil yachty
Music

Lil Yachty Airs Out DMs With Yung Bans After Accusing Him of Biting

Lil Yachty and Yung Bans took shots at each on social media over the last week, with the former accusing the latter of copying him.

Joe Price2570 days ago
Recording artist Yung Bans performs onstage at Sony X Revolt "Superfly" Concert
Music

Lil Yachty Accuses Yung Bans of Biting: 'U My Son Stop Tryin Me B*tch'

Lil Boat ended the weekend by accusing Yung Bans of ripping him off.

Xavier Hamilton2574 days ago
Keith Ape 'Born Again' EP Cover
Music

Keith Ape Drops 'Born Again' EP f/ Chief Keef, Yung Bans, and Wifisfuneral

South Korean rapper Keith Ape has released his debut EP 'Born Again' featuring appearances by Chief Keef, Yung Bans, and Wifisfuneral.

Mike DeStefano2843 days ago
Young Scooter
Music

Premiere: Young Scooter, Gunna, and Yung Bans Show Off "New Hunnids"

The Freebandz member connects with his Atlanta homies to stunt.

Kyle Shokeye2844 days ago
Russ in New York
Music

Podcast Host Says Russ Also Sent People to Jump Him Over a Tweet

It looks like not only are rappers and producers lobbying against Russ. Friday night, Adam22 of the No Jumper podcast took to Twitter to divulge that Russ sent people to jump him.

tara mahadevan2870 days ago
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Yung Bans
Music

Yung Bans: 'Y’all Know Damn Well Russ Ain’t Beat My Ass'

Rapper Russ has received his fair share of criticism over the years, with both Smokepurpp and Yung Bans in particular sharing a disdain for the controversial figure

Joe Price2873 days ago
murda beatz fortnite cover art
Music

Lil Yachty, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Yung Bans Connect on Murda Beatz-Produced "Fortnite"

After months of previews, "Fortnite" has finally arrived, and it features three of rap's most exciting young artists: Yung Bans, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Lil Yachty.

Eric Skelton2939 days ago
pnp best new artists tierra sheck juice wrld
Music

Pigeons & Planes' Best New Artists of 2018 (So Far)

These artists made some of the best, most progressive music we've heard in 2018.

Jacob Moore2949 days ago
lil xan getty 2018 erika goldring
Music

Lil Xan Responds to Yung Bans: 'Last Time I Checked We Were Friends?'

Taken off guard, Lil Xan responded with a message on Instagram that said, "Last time I checked we were friends? Why you tryna beef in a time like this when we going through a lot rn in rap, it’s all cool over here."

Eric Skelton2951 days ago
03 greedo
Music

Stream 03 Greedo's Debut Album 'God Level' f/ Lil Uzi Vert, Rich the Kid, and More

'God Level' arrives a day before Greedo will turn himself in for a 20-year prison sentence for gun and drug-related charges stemming from a 2016 arrest.

Eric Skelton2951 days ago
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Yung Bans
Music

Premiere: Yung Bans Drops the Cole Bennett-Directed Video for “Dresser”

The 18-year-old rapper is on house arrest, but still making a name for himself among the SoundCloud set.

Alphonse Pierre3181 days ago

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