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Alphonse Pierre

Joined September 2017 | 7 posts
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Latest Stories

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The 18 Most Underrated Rappers Right Now

Keeping up with rappers not consistently featured on RapCaviar, Apple Music playlists, or other major vehicles can be challenging. Let’s play catch up and take a look at the 18 most underrated rappers right now.

Alphonse Pierre3102 days ago
ronny j

9 Producers To Watch In 2018

They're behind the boards, but they're still names you should know.

Alphonse Pierre3107 days ago
brent faiyaz

18 Artists To Watch In 2018

From Rico Nasty to Sheck Wes to Smooky Margielaa to Lil Skies, these are the artists you should be keeping an eye on this year.

Alphonse Pierre3128 days ago
drake

With “God’s Plan,” Drake Proved He’s Still Easily The Most Popular Rapper In The Game

Drake's surprise opening salvo is already breaking records.

Alphonse Pierre3157 days ago
Young Nudy

Exclusive: Young Nudy Drops "Barbecue" Video and Talks "The Race" Remix With 21 Savage

The rapper also shares his love for 'Dragon Ball' and updates fans on his collaborative project with Pi’erre Bourne.

Alphonse Pierre3194 days ago
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Yung Bans

Premiere: Yung Bans Drops the Cole Bennett-Directed Video for “Dresser”

The 18-year-old rapper is on house arrest, but still making a name for himself among the SoundCloud set.

Alphonse Pierre3235 days ago
Soundcloud

The Next Generation Of SoundCloud Rappers

Take a look at the rappers buzzing on Soundcloud who are ready for their chance to become the topic of conversation.

Alphonse Pierre3285 days ago

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