Alphonse Pierre
Latest Stories
The 18 Most Underrated Rappers Right Now
Keeping up with rappers not consistently featured on RapCaviar, Apple Music playlists, or other major vehicles can be challenging. Let’s play catch up and take a look at the 18 most underrated rappers right now.
9 Producers To Watch In 2018
They're behind the boards, but they're still names you should know.
18 Artists To Watch In 2018
From Rico Nasty to Sheck Wes to Smooky Margielaa to Lil Skies, these are the artists you should be keeping an eye on this year.
With “God’s Plan,” Drake Proved He’s Still Easily The Most Popular Rapper In The Game
Drake's surprise opening salvo is already breaking records.
Exclusive: Young Nudy Drops "Barbecue" Video and Talks "The Race" Remix With 21 Savage
The rapper also shares his love for 'Dragon Ball' and updates fans on his collaborative project with Pi’erre Bourne.
Premiere: Yung Bans Drops the Cole Bennett-Directed Video for “Dresser”
The 18-year-old rapper is on house arrest, but still making a name for himself among the SoundCloud set.
The Next Generation Of SoundCloud Rappers
Take a look at the rappers buzzing on Soundcloud who are ready for their chance to become the topic of conversation.