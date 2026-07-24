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We’re celebrating the end of year with some of our favorite songs and albums. Here are the Complex staff's personal picks for best songs and albums of 2018.Complex
Artists like JAY-Z, Cardi B, J. Cole, and Eminem all blessed us with exceptional verses this year. Here are Complex's picks for the best rap verses of 2018.Angel Diaz
From Jay Z and Nas to Chance the Rapper and Young Thug, these were the bars that caught everyone's attention this year.Ross Scarano
They're not necessarily bad songs (though some are) but they're certainly the weakest tracks on otherwise amazing albums.Alex Gale