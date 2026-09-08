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Alex Gale

Joined July 2014 | 24 posts
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Latest Stories

Andre 3000

André 3000 Does What He Wants

The veteran MC, who says he doesn’t want to be rapping in his 50s, is learning new instruments and designing shoes with Tretorn as he enters middle age.

Alex Gale3334 days ago
Jay Z

The Jay Z Encyclopedia

From A to Z, the life and times of Jay Z.

Alex Gale3365 days ago
biggest music stories 2017 so far

The Biggest Music Stories of 2017 (So Far)

Somehow, 2017 is on pace to top 2016 in terms of amazing releases, with artists like Future, Drake, and Kendrick putting out great projects.

Alex Gale3380 days ago
This is Pusha T's Insagram about 'MBDTF.'

What Makes a Classic Rap Album?

When it comes to hip-hop, how do you decide what a classic is? Complex staffers weigh in.

Alex Gale3411 days ago
Mob Movies

The Best Mob Movies Since 'The Godfather'

While Francis Ford Coppola's 'The Godfather' wears the mob movie crown, these mafia films are vying for its throne. Can any of them live up to the greatest

Alex Gale3464 days ago
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most anticipated albums of 2017

The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2017

From Kanye West's sure to be scrutinized 'Turbo Grafx 16' to debut albums from Young M.A and Lil Yachty, these are the most anticipated projects of 2017.

Alex Gale3536 days ago
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The Worst Songs on 2016's Best Albums

They're not necessarily bad songs (though some are) but they're certainly the weakest tracks on otherwise amazing albums.

Alex Gale3558 days ago
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Was Future Right About Jay Z and 'Reasonable Doubt'?

When Jay Z released his debut album, 'Reasonable Doubt,' in 1996 it was an hailed as an instant classic. Except maybe it wasn't?

Alex Gale3563 days ago
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The 50 Best Songs of 2016

The 50 songs written about here all have at least one fierce champion on our staff; most have more than one. These are the songs we cared about the most.

Alex Gale3567 days ago
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Meet Trump's Legion of Doom: A Look at the Terrifying Squad About to Occupy the White House

Racists and sexists and war-mongers, oh my! Donald Trump is assembling a murderer's row of bad guys for his administration.

Alex Gale3579 days ago
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20 Best Rappers In Their 20s 2016

The 20 Best Rappers in Their 20s (Right Now)

These are the best rappers out right now in their 20s.

Alex Gale3662 days ago
All images via Music Box Films

The Oral History of "Wild Style"

The story of hip-hop's first movie, as told by the people who made it. Released in 1983, the best film ever made about hip-hop is also the first.

Alex Gale4724 days ago
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Ja Rule Breaks Down His 25 Most Essential Songs

Ja Rule talks about making smash hits with Ashanti, Charli Baltimore, and of course, Jennifer Lopez.

Alex Gale4775 days ago
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Interview: Ja Rule Talks Prison, Beef, Alan Hevesi & Trayvon Martin

Read Ja Rule's first post-prison interview.

Alex Gale4790 days ago
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10 Things Rap Haters Say-And How to Respond

Rebutting the lames.

Alex Gale4803 days ago
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The Most Stylish Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979

Who were the best-dressed MCs in hip-hop history?

Alex Gale4829 days ago

New Artists To Catch At Music Festivals This Summer

See them before they're headlining.

Alex Gale4861 days ago
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20 Legendary Hip-Hop Concert Moments

Man, you had to be there.

Alex Gale4864 days ago

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