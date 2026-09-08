Alex Gale
Latest Stories
André 3000 Does What He Wants
The veteran MC, who says he doesn’t want to be rapping in his 50s, is learning new instruments and designing shoes with Tretorn as he enters middle age.
The Biggest Music Stories of 2017 (So Far)
Somehow, 2017 is on pace to top 2016 in terms of amazing releases, with artists like Future, Drake, and Kendrick putting out great projects.
What Makes a Classic Rap Album?
When it comes to hip-hop, how do you decide what a classic is? Complex staffers weigh in.
The Best Mob Movies Since 'The Godfather'
While Francis Ford Coppola's 'The Godfather' wears the mob movie crown, these mafia films are vying for its throne. Can any of them live up to the greatest
The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2017
From Kanye West's sure to be scrutinized 'Turbo Grafx 16' to debut albums from Young M.A and Lil Yachty, these are the most anticipated projects of 2017.
The Worst Songs on 2016's Best Albums
They're not necessarily bad songs (though some are) but they're certainly the weakest tracks on otherwise amazing albums.
Was Future Right About Jay Z and 'Reasonable Doubt'?
When Jay Z released his debut album, 'Reasonable Doubt,' in 1996 it was an hailed as an instant classic. Except maybe it wasn't?
The 50 Best Songs of 2016
The 50 songs written about here all have at least one fierce champion on our staff; most have more than one. These are the songs we cared about the most.
Meet Trump's Legion of Doom: A Look at the Terrifying Squad About to Occupy the White House
Racists and sexists and war-mongers, oh my! Donald Trump is assembling a murderer's row of bad guys for his administration.
The 20 Best Rappers in Their 20s (Right Now)
These are the best rappers out right now in their 20s.
The Oral History of "Wild Style"
The story of hip-hop's first movie, as told by the people who made it. Released in 1983, the best film ever made about hip-hop is also the first.
Ja Rule Breaks Down His 25 Most Essential Songs
Ja Rule talks about making smash hits with Ashanti, Charli Baltimore, and of course, Jennifer Lopez.
Interview: Ja Rule Talks Prison, Beef, Alan Hevesi & Trayvon Martin
Read Ja Rule's first post-prison interview.
The Most Stylish Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979
Who were the best-dressed MCs in hip-hop history?
New Artists To Catch At Music Festivals This Summer
See them before they're headlining.