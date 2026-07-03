End Of Year Lists

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Singer D4vd with curly hair, sunglasses, and a patterned blazer, wearing a necklace, stands outdoors.
Music

D4vd Is Google's 2025 Top Trending Person Amid Celeste Rivas Murder Investigation

The "Romantic Homicide" singer made headlines in September when the remains of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas were found in a Tesla registered to him.

Alex Ocho226 days ago
Drake performing on stage, Kendrick Lamar in a blue jacket with a microphone, and Kanye West in a dark jacket against a smoky background.
Music

Spotify Wrapped 2025: Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West Among Most Streamed U.S. Artists

Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, SZA, and other major artists also drive the country’s most-streamed music of the year.

Alex Ocho227 days ago
Kendrick on stage wearing a black jacket and pink pants, holding a microphone, with a colorful mural in the background.
Music

Kendrick Lamar’s "Not Like Us" Tops Apple Music’s Year-End Global Songs Chart

The Grammy-nominated hit marks Kendrick’s first No. 1 on the chart.

Trace William Cowen592 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App