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Josh Kerr Breaks 27-Year Men's Mile World Record With Historic Time
The Scottish middle-distance star shattered Hicham El Guerrouj's long-standing men's mile world record during a race at London Stadium.
Did Kanye West Actually Break the Record for 'Largest Stadium Performance' of All Time?
Ye claimed during his recent Istanbul performance that he had broken the record for "largest stadium performance of all time."
Ukrainian Soldier Sets World Record for Longest Sniper Kill in Combat History
Two Russian soldiers were killed with the single record-breaking shot.
'Game of Thrones' Actor Breaks World Deadlifting Record: 'History Made Again'
Hafþór Björnsson, who played "The Mountain," lifted 1,113 pounds at a competition over the weekend.
Bonnie Blue Says She Slept With 1,057 Men in Just 12 Hours
Fellow OnlyFans creator Lily Phillips previously said she planned to break the world record.
Oldest Person in the World Dies at 116
Tomiko Itooka died on Dec. 29 in Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, central Japan.
Lily Phillips Says She’s Ready to Sleep With 1,000 Men in 1 Day
The 23-year-old documented sleeping with 100 men and cried about the stunt on film. “We can learn from the mistakes I made that day,” she says about streamlining the next event.
iShowSpeed Is Attempting to Set New World Record for Most Back Flips in 24 Hours
The current Guinness World Record was set by an Austrian man in 2019, who did 1,001 backflips.
Prada Linea Rossa Partners With Record-Breaking Red Bull Ski Jumper Ryōyū Kobayashi
The 27-year-old World Cup champ set a new world record after soaring 291 meters, besting a record previously held by Stefan Kraft.
58-Year-Old Grandmother Breaks World Planking Record, Held Position for Over Four Hours
DonnaJean Wilde broke the previous record holder by ten minutes.
104-Year-Old Chicago Woman Dies Days After Inspiring Jump to Break World Skydiving Record (UPDATE)
The 104-year-old from Chicago traded in her walker for a parachute earlier this month in an attempt to beat the record for oldest skydiver in the world.
Man Says He Temporarily Went Blind While Trying to Cry for Seven Days Straight to Break World Record
The side effects, blindness among them, are not going to deter the man's efforts. Instead, he's going to reduce his "wailing" moving forward.
World's Oldest Dog Ever Celebrates His 31st Birthday
The Portuguese dog who in February was named the oldest dog ever by Guinness World Records recently celebrated his 31st birthday with a bash.
Pizza Hut Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Pie Ever
Pizza Hut has earned the Guinness Book of World Records title for "World's Largest Pizza" after making an enormous pie on Jan. 18 in California
World Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot Won by Person in California (UPDATE)
The previous world record for a lottery grand prize came in 2016 when three Powerball ticket holders collected the $1.586 billion jackpot together.
Florida Man Reclaims World Record After Watching ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ 292 Times Times in Theaters
Florida man Ramiro Alanis has reclaimed his Guinness World Record for most times seeing a single movie in theaters thanks to 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'
Death Valley's 130-Degree Day Reportedly Ties Second-Highest Temperature Recorded On Earth
Death Valley recorded its highest temperature reading of 2021 and the reported second-highest temp ever recorded on earth, clocking in at 130 degrees.
Nike Air Yeezys Sell for $1.8 Million, Setting New Record
The ultra-rare pair of Nike Air Yeezys worn by Kanye West just became the most expensive sneakers ever sold. But who acquired the grail shoes?