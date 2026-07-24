World Record

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Josh Kerr in black gear celebrates energetically, wearing sunglasses and a watch, with a blurred stadium background.
Sports

Josh Kerr Breaks 27-Year Men's Mile World Record With Historic Time

The Scottish middle-distance star shattered Hicham El Guerrouj's long-standing men's mile world record during a race at London Stadium.

Mark Elibert7 days ago
Ye stands on a large, illuminated globe surrounded by beams of light and smoke effects in a packed stadium.
Music

Did Kanye West Actually Break the Record for 'Largest Stadium Performance' of All Time?

Ye claimed during his recent Istanbul performance that he had broken the record for "largest stadium performance of all time."

Trace William Cowen54 days ago
Ukrainian military personnel walk with firearms.
Life

Ukrainian Soldier Sets World Record for Longest Sniper Kill in Combat History

Two Russian soldiers were killed with the single record-breaking shot.

Jose Martinez337 days ago
Hafthor Bjornsson
Sports

'Game of Thrones' Actor Breaks World Deadlifting Record: 'History Made Again'

Hafþór Björnsson, who played "The Mountain," lifted 1,113 pounds at a competition over the weekend.

tara mahadevan362 days ago
OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue.
Pop Culture

Bonnie Blue Says She Slept With 1,057 Men in Just 12 Hours

Fellow OnlyFans creator Lily Phillips previously said she planned to break the world record.

Joe Price557 days ago
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Guinness World Records
Pop Culture

Oldest Person in the World Dies at 116

Tomiko Itooka died on Dec. 29 in Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, central Japan.

Trey Alston566 days ago
A woman with long, wavy blonde hair and a white halter top poses indoors with a neutral expression.
Pop Culture

Lily Phillips Says She’s Ready to Sleep With 1,000 Men in 1 Day

The 23-year-old documented sleeping with 100 men and cried about the stunt on film. “We can learn from the mistakes I made that day,” she says about streamlining the next event.

tara mahadevan589 days ago
ishowspeed
Pop Culture

iShowSpeed Is Attempting to Set New World Record for Most Back Flips in 24 Hours

The current Guinness World Record was set by an Austrian man in 2019, who did 1,001 backflips.

tara mahadevan655 days ago
Ski jumper mid-flight against a clear sky, wearing a jumpsuit with sponsor logos
Style

Prada Linea Rossa Partners With Record-Breaking Red Bull Ski Jumper Ryōyū Kobayashi

The 27-year-old World Cup champ set a new world record after soaring 291 meters, besting a record previously held by Stefan Kraft.

Trace William Cowen813 days ago
Smiling woman with tied back hair, facing forward in a casual setting
Life

58-Year-Old Grandmother Breaks World Planking Record, Held Position for Over Four Hours

DonnaJean Wilde broke the previous record holder by ten minutes.

Joe Price836 days ago
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Life

104-Year-Old Chicago Woman Dies Days After Inspiring Jump to Break World Skydiving Record (UPDATE)

The 104-year-old from Chicago traded in her walker for a parachute earlier this month in an attempt to beat the record for oldest skydiver in the world.

Alex Ocho1025 days ago
man is seen crying
Life

Man Says He Temporarily Went Blind While Trying to Cry for Seven Days Straight to Break World Record

The side effects, blindness among them, are not going to deter the man's efforts. Instead, he's going to reduce his "wailing" moving forward.

Trace William Cowen1103 days ago
Bobi, the World's Oldest Dog, via Guinness World Records
Life

World's Oldest Dog Ever Celebrates His 31st Birthday

The Portuguese dog who in February was named the oldest dog ever by Guinness World Records recently celebrated his 31st birthday with a bash.

Brad Callas1170 days ago
Pizza Hut sets record for world's biggest pizza
Life

Pizza Hut Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Pie Ever

Pizza Hut has earned the Guinness Book of World Records title for "World's Largest Pizza" after making an enormous pie on Jan. 18 in California

Brad Callas1279 days ago
Photograph of Powerball tickets in Boston
Life

World Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot Won by Person in California (UPDATE)

The previous world record for a lottery grand prize came in 2016 when three Powerball ticket holders collected the $1.586 billion jackpot together.

tara mahadevan1359 days ago
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Florida man Ramiro Alanis, who has seen 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' 292 times.
Pop Culture

Florida Man Reclaims World Record After Watching ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ 292 Times Times in Theaters

Florida man Ramiro Alanis has reclaimed his Guinness World Record for most times seeing a single movie in theaters thanks to 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'

Joe Price1559 days ago
death valley
Life

Death Valley's 130-Degree Day Reportedly Ties Second-Highest Temperature Recorded On Earth

Death Valley recorded its highest temperature reading of 2021 and the reported second-highest temp ever recorded on earth, clocking in at 130 degrees.

Brenton Blanchet1841 days ago
Nike Air Yeezy 1 Grammy Sample
Sneakers

Nike Air Yeezys Sell for $1.8 Million, Setting New Record

The ultra-rare pair of Nike Air Yeezys worn by Kanye West just became the most expensive sneakers ever sold. But who acquired the grail shoes?

Victor Deng1916 days ago

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