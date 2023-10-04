104-Year-Old Chicago Woman Tells Crowd ‘Age Is Just a Number’ After Skydiving to Break World Record

"It was wonderful," said Hoffner to ABC 7 Chicago. "I had to keep myself awake so I could see the scenery." After touching ground, she apparently told a cheering crowd "Age is just a number."

Skydive Chicago, the center that helped Hoffner make her latest leap in the sky, is working to get Guiness World Records to certify the jump. The current record for oldest skydiver was set last May by 103-year-old Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson from Sweden, according to The Associated Press.

Hoffner isn't new to this either, she first skydived at 100 years old although back then she "had to be pushed" out of the plane. Meanwhile on Sunday, she reportedly lead the jump from 13,500 feet and proved that it's never too late to sky dive or do something you love.