Wizards

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Lil Wayne sitting courtside at a basketball game, sporting a navy tracksuit and throwing a peace sign
Sports

Lil Wayne Says He Was 'Treated Like Sh*t' at Lakers Game After Anthony Davis Comments: 'F*ck 'Em'

Last November, Weezy said on 'UNDISPUTED' that the team should "get rid of" AD.

Trace William Cowen876 days ago
Pop Culture

‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Star Dan Benson Reflects on Adult Film Career: ‘I Feel Like a Badass’

Benson appeared as the recurring character Zeke Beakerman in two seasons of the Disney Channel original series.

Joe Price1123 days ago
A big sweater is pictured here
Style

Kyle Kuzma's Big Sweater Moment Inspires New Bobblehead

The massive pink sweater worn by Kyle Kuzma has now inspired a new bobblehead from the Washington Wizards. The piece is available starting Friday.

Trace William Cowen1289 days ago
doctor strange domestic box office
Pop Culture

‘Doctor Strange’ 2 Projected to Earn $175 Million on Opening Weekend in U.S., Between $285-$340 Million Globally

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is projected to have a wildly successful weekend at the box office, looking at up to $340 million globally.

Jordan Rose1543 days ago
Advertisement
Jon Stewart speaks into a microphone
Pop Culture

Jon Stewart Calls Out J.K. Rowling Over Antisemitic Tropes in ‘Harry Potter’ Series (UPDATE)

The former 'Daily Show' host and current Apple TV+ personality broached the controversial topic during a recent episode of his 'The Problem' podcast.

Trace William Cowen1662 days ago
wiz
Life

Wizard of New Zealand Fired After More Than 20 Years on the Job

The unique role had been an important facet of Christchurch history for decades but is now being brought to an end as a new approach to tourism takes off.

Trace William Cowen1743 days ago
russell-westbrook-popcorn
Sports

Russell Westbrook Addresses 76ers Fan Throwing Popcorn at Him: 'This Sh*t Is Getting Out of Hand' (UPDATE)

“This sh*t is getting out of hand,” Westbrook said. “Just, the amount of disrespect…fans doing whatever the f*ck they wanna do. It’s out of pocket, man."

Abel Shifferaw1886 days ago
russell-westbrook-nina-earl-stephen-a-smith
Sports

Russell Westbrook's Wife Nina Slams Stephen A. Smith Over Criticism of Her Husband

"You know nothing about him. If you did, you'd know he's way way more than a championship. He is a champion of life, a champion of his people," she wrote.

Abel Shifferaw1943 days ago
wizards
Sports

Fans Applaud the Washington Wizards for Their CNN Season Starter Skit

The Washington Wizards channeled their inner 'SNL' by enlisting Wolf Blitzer and John King to do an election night skit for their season schedule breadown.

Jordan Rose2059 days ago
Advertisement
giannis headbutt
Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo Ejected for Head-Butting Moritz Wagner

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected on Tuesday night during the second quarter after he head-butted Moritz Wagner of the Wizards.

Abel Shifferaw2174 days ago
bradley beal nets
Sports

Brooklyn Nets Have Reportedly 'Discussed Avenues' to Acquire Bradley Beal

The Brooklyn Nets have talked about ways in which they could acquire Bradley Beal when he has his player option, Stefan Bondy of 'New York Daily News' reported.

Jordan Rose2256 days ago
beal all star
Sports

Bradley Beal Calls All-Star Snub 'Disrespectful'

Beal's fiancée and agent also commented on the snub, which follows two years of Beal participating in the game.

tara mahadevan2367 days ago
Isaiah Thomas
Sports

Isaiah Thomas Got Himself Ejected Within 2 Minutes of a Game (UPDATE)

It's the first time this happened in almost 20 years.

Joshua Espinoza2395 days ago
Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers rests next to Michael Jordan
Sports

Gilbert Arenas Says Kobe Dropped 55 on Wizards Because He Was Mad at Michael Jordan

Gil told a story exemplifying Kobe Bryant's trademark "Mamba Mentality."

Xavier Hamilton2518 days ago
Advertisement
A collection of Harry Potter books.
Pop Culture

'Harry Potter' Books Removed From Catholic School for Containing 'Real' Spells

A pastor at Edward Catholic School in Tennessee made the decision.

Jose Martinez2519 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App