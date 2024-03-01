Lil Wayne Says He Was 'Treated Like Sh*t' at Lakers Game After Anthony Davis Comments: 'F*ck 'Em'

Lil Wayne says he was “treated like shit” at Thursday Night’s Lakers game against the Wizards.

In an update shared to Twitter, a platform I still refuse to refer to as X, Weezy theorized that this alleged treatment could have been spurred by his past remarks about Anthony Davis.

"Wow! Got treated like shit at the Laker game just now," Weezy told fans overnight. "[B]ut I figured they’d do me that sooner or later either bc of what i said abt AD or simply bc they don’t fwm which I been got that vibe from em as well so all good I get it. Fuck em. It isn’t what it isn’t. I’m used to it."