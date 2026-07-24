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Sports

Canada Reacts To Montreal Alouettes Player Saying "The French Language Was Not Respected" At The Grey Cup

Marc-Antoine Dequoy spoke about the issue following the Montreal Alouettes victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at the 2023 Grey Cup.

Louis Pavlakos978 days ago
Music

Key Glock Announces 9-City Canadian Tour

The tour will last 11 days as the Memphis rapper hits up nearly every major Canadian city.

Louis Pavlakos1039 days ago
Life

Judge Acquits Indigenous Men Convicted In 1973 For Murder Of Restaurant Worker

The two had previously been released on parole in 1987 and 1990 but only sought out criminal conviction reviews in 2019 and 2020.

Louis Pavlakos1103 days ago
Life

Man Asks To Be Sent To Federal Prison Due To Better Addiction Support

He claims that he wouldn't get the help he needed in a provincial jail.

Louis Pavlakos1136 days ago
Rapper 50 Cent performing live
Music

50 Cent Is Hitting Multiple Canadian Cities on 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'' 20th Anniversary Tour

50 Cent’s legendary album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ celebrated its 20th anniversary this year and to mark the occasion, the rapper will perform in Canadian cities.

Louis Pavlakos1179 days ago
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Aiza cocoa butter press photo
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Baka Not Nice, Shay Lia, YSN Fab, Aiza

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1199 days ago
Kofi has quietly morphed from humble beginnings in Scarborough, Toronto
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Kofi, Liyah Katana, Swavy, Lavi$h

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1220 days ago
person holding phone with uber
Life

Uber Releases Average Rider Rating Rankings For Canada, Ottawa Ranked Last

Uber Canada took to Twitter to reveal which Canadian cities ranked the highest and lowest in rider ratings with Ottawa ranking last and Sherbrooke ranking first

Louis Pavlakos1222 days ago
a boogie wit da hoodie photo
Music

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Adds 8 Canadian Cities to 'Me vs. Myself' Tour

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is expanding his 'Me vs. Myself' tour to 8 Canadian cities: Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Laval, Hamilton, Ottawa.

Louis Pavlakos1224 days ago
canadian elite basketball league
Sports

Canadian Elite Basketball League Announces Television Deal with TSN for 2023 Season

TSN has partnered with the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) where the sports channel will air select games throughout the 2023 season.

Louis Pavlakos1228 days ago
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Wu-Tang Clan coming to canada
Music

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas to Perform In 6 Canadian Cities On Co-Headlining Tour

Nas and the Wu-Tang Clan are set to hit Canada on multiple occasions this year following the announcement of their joint N.Y. State of Mind Tour.

Louis Pavlakos1244 days ago
Winnipeg Manitoba skyline
Life

Winnipeg Police Refuse To Search Landfill Where Indigenous Women Are Believed to Be Buried

Winnipeg police are searching for a serial killer whom they believe murdered four women, but refuse to search for the remains at Prairie Green Landfill.

Louis Pavlakos1325 days ago
Generic skatepark photo for article
Life

Winnipeg LGBTQ Skateboarders Rally Against Evangelical-Run Skatepark Policies

Skateboarders who frequent The Edge Skatepark in Winnipeg are rallying against the organization that runs the park after it denied LGBTQ+ skaters a skate night

Louis Pavlakos1335 days ago
Visualizer of Super Duty Tough Work's New Single "First Strike"
Music

Winnipeg's Super Duty Tough Work Drop New Video for "First Strike"

Super Duty Tough Work opens their new single “First Strike” along with a harrowing visualizer where two men tie up a prisoner and wrap a hood around his head.

Louis Pavlakos1390 days ago
Soccer player Svyatik Artemenko standing in Ukraine.
Life

Winnipeg Soccer Goalie Svyatik Artemenko Enlists in Ukrainian Army

After signing to Ukranian team FC Podylla, Winnipeg's Svyatik Artemenko has enlisted in Ukraine's military as they fight off attacks from Russia.

Sydney Brasil1609 days ago
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Cowgirls get ready to take in the GMC Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon Races at the Calgary Stampede
Life

Calgary and Surrey Named the Sexiest Cities in Canada

Calgary, Alberta and Surrey, B.C. were placed at the top of an annual ranking of Canada’s sexiest cities as conducted by online sex shop PinkCherry.

Sydney Brasil1630 days ago
A model in a grey T-shirt with the Good Reason logo
Style

Good Reason Teams Up With Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba for New Drop

The Winnipeg-based brand is giving back with a portion of profits from their tees going towards the Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

Natalie Harmsen1648 days ago

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