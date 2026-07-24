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Comedian Shane Gillis isn't sure how to talk about Jalen Green's Wingstop commercial without sounding racist.
Pop Culture

Shane Gillis Dubs Jalen Green's Wingstop Ad 'Most Racist Commercial' He's Ever Seen

The comedian said he can't even describe the commercial without sounding racist.

Joe Price442 days ago
rick ross and don lemon at events
Music

Rick Ross Offers Don Lemon Job at Wingstop After CNN Firing: ‘Send Over Your Résumé'

Rick Ross not only offered Don Lemon a job at a Wingstop location, but he also proposed an energy drink flavor inspired by the former CNN personality.

Trace William Cowen1188 days ago
Texas Pete Hot Sauce
Life

Texas Pete Hot Sauce Faces Lawsuit Over Claims It's Made in North Carolina

A Los Angeles man has filed a class-action lawsuit against Texas Pete Hot Sauce over claims that the product is made in North Carolina rather than Texas.

Brad Callas1385 days ago
Rick Ross on red carpet at Wingstop event
Music

5 Wingstop Locations Operated by Rick Ross' Company Hit With Labor Violations (UPDATED)

Five Mississippi-based Wingstop locations owned by Rick Ross and his family have been fined by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division.

Brad Callas1439 days ago
Air Jordan 5 Retro Low Wings 'Class of 2020-21' DJ1094-001 Pair
Sneakers

Jordan Brand's Wings Program Honors New Graduates With This Air Jordan 5

Jordan Brand is celebrating the latest 2020-21 graduating class with a new Air Jordan 5 Low releasing in May. Click here for the official release info.

Victor Deng1912 days ago
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crews
Pop Culture

Terry Crews Called Out After Trying to Start Boycott of Magic City in Atlanta (UPDATE)

Out of nowhere on Thursday, Terry Crews used the hashtag #blacklovematters when calling for a boycott of the beloved strip club and restaurant.

Trace William Cowen2159 days ago
Camera Guy Bill Uber Eats Promo
Pop Culture

Snoop, Shaq, & Tyra Banks Share Their Secret Wing Recipes on Uber Eats for a Limited Time

In celebration of National Wing Day, Uber Eats x Off The Menu partnered up for an exclusive drop, featuring wing recipes from Snoop, Shaq, Tyra Banks & more.

Brandon Constantine2188 days ago
Kendrick Perkins and Lou Williams
Sports

Lou Williams Responds to Kendrick Perkins' Criticism of Magic City Visit

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams was the subject of much debate last week after a photo of him with rapper Jack Harlow surfaced online.

Joe Price2189 days ago
hot ones
Pop Culture

‘Hot Ones’ Invades ‘Tonight Show’ for Crossover Special With Selena Gomez and Jimmy Fallon

Fallon is brought to tears while enduring an abbreviated version of the 'Hot Ones' experience.

Trace William Cowen2601 days ago
Jordan Brand Wings Scholars Class of 2023 1
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Announces Its Wings Scholars Progam Class of 2023

Jordan Brand has officially awarded its Wings Scholars Program class of 2023. It will provide 27 less fortunate students with full-ride college scholarships.

Mike DeStefano2624 days ago
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Big Zuu & Manny
Life

Big Zuu And Manny Take Over London's Wingstop To Make Magic In The Kitchen

"Atomified BBQ chicken wing with a hint of parmesan," apparently.

Complex2705 days ago

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